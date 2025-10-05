Kia's 2025 Telluride Still Relies On A 20 Year Old Engine Design: Here's Why

The Kia Telluride has been on the market for over five years now, and it has proven to be a hugely popular addition to Kia's lineup, where it serves as the brand's flagship gasoline-powered SUV. SlashGear's many road tests of the Telluride, along with its Hyundai counterpart, the Palisade, have shown that Hyundai and Kia's serious commitment to the North American SUV market has paid off big time over the last half a decade.

A hot commodity since its debut in 2019, the three-row, mid-sized Telluride continues to be a hit among crossover buyers, with over 100,000 examples sold annually during the previous two years. Despite the fresh appeal and modern styling of the Telluride, you'll find a surprisingly old school engine under the hood of this SUV.

With the rise of downsized turbocharged engines and hybrids, naturally aspirated V6 engines like the one in the Telluride have become increasingly rare in the auto industry. But so far, having an outdated engine seemingly hasn't affected demand for the Telluride. Some more analog-minded buyers actually prefer the V6 to a smaller turbo engine. Let's take a closer look to see why the Telluride has been so successful despite its old school engine.