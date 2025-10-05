5 Things To Consider Before Buying A Hyundai Tucson (According To Owners)

Hyundai gets high marks for its new car warranty program that provides bumper-to-bumper coverage for five years or 60,000 miles and powertrain protection for 10 years or 100,000 miles. This coverage tops what many luxury brands offer, but there's a big catch: the powertrain warranty doesn't transfer to any subsequent owners. Only the original bumper-to-bumper plan covers future Tucson owners (or owners of any Hyundai, for that matter).

This isn't well-publicized and can lead to confusion among owners and buyers. In a Reddit discussion, one Hyundai owner found out the hard way, buying a used model only to have the transmission fail at 63,000 miles. Another Redditor in the same conversation remarked, "I've never heard of the power train warranty not transferring." Yet, that's exactly the case with Hyundai.

Used Hyundai shoppers should also know that the coverage terms for subsequent buyers reflect whichever comes first: five years or 60,000 miles. With the average American driving about 13,500 miles annually, a used Hyundai Tucson may not be covered for the full five years.