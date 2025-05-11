Common Problems With Kia & Hyundai's Theta Engines

The launch of Hyundai's first Theta engine in the 2004 Sonata helped signify that the Korean automaker was moving beyond its 20th-century origins. Available in 2.0- and 2.4-liter displacements, the all-aluminum powerplant promised more power and reduced fuel consumption. The company's engine development would later include the Theta II, which was announced in 2009.

At its launch, then-Hyundai Motor America President and CEO John Krafcik stated that Theta II-powered cars, like the Sonata, were part of Hyundai's "promise to deliver unparalleled quality and value to our customers." That pledge wouldn't be completely fulfilled, as the Theta II would be at the heart of recalls and a record-setting class-action suit involving millions of cars in the U.S. due to engine failure.

The Theta II engine was Hyundai's go-to engine for much of the 2010s, finding a home in bread-and-butter models like the Santa Fe, Tucson, and Sonata. Hyundai's sister automaker, Kia, also made thorough use of the Theta II during the same period in the Forte, Forte Koup, Optima, Sorento, and Sportage. Owners and prospective buyers can visit the Hyundai and Kia websites to check whether a particular vehicle is involved in a recall or safety campaign. Recall information is also available through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Let's dive into the engine failure issue and other problems associated with this Hyundai powerplant.

