2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz First Drive: Still No Hybrid, But Is The New XRT Worth It?

Ring the bells, strike up the drums, and hark the trumpets, a new Hyundai Santa Cruz rolls into town for 2025! Well, not that new actually. In fact, from afar, even the most ardent Santa Cruz acolytes might not notice the difference between the new truck and a 2024 model year example. Only up close and once inside do Hyundai's mid-cycle updates stand out most, yet America's smallest pickup truck nonetheless benefits greatly from a host of minor revisions.

In all seriousness, Hyundai has sold over 90,000 Santa Cruzes in North America since debuting the diminutive pickup for model year 2022, which makes even small changes to the truck something of a big deal. Most of the changes ride the same wave as those made to the 2025 Tucson crossover, though, since the two siblings share so many components.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

So, to prove the bonafides of both entry-level options, Hyundai invited me out to blast around the blistering inland valleys of Southern California, including some light off-roading to demonstrate and validate the somewhat intimidating starting sticker for the revamped XRT package.