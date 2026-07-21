What's The Difference Between Ford Bronco Sasquatch And Raptor?

Even when you drive cars for a living, it's not often you get the chance to test two different versions of the same vehicle back to back. That wasn't even on my mind when I asked the folks at Ford if they had a Bronco in their fleet that I could test.

I'd driven high-performance versions of the Bronco before, but never the base manual-transmission model, so that's what I was looking for. As luck would have it, Ford had a base two-door Bronco with a manual that was available for me to test. The company's reps offered a bonus to go along with it, though: its most expensive and most capable Bronco, the Raptor.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

The base Bronco was pretty optioned up, specifically with the off-road-ready Sasquatch package, but having these two versions of the same SUV one week after another gave me a great chance to see what they both offered. Were there benefits to going with the entry-level model? Or is the top-of-the-line version the only Bronco worth getting?

Travis Langness/SlashGear

I drove both the Sasquatch and the Raptor extensively, both on and off-road, and I came away from the experience with a new appreciation for just how much variety there is in the Bronco lineup. More than just a big difference in price, these two versions of the retro-minded SUV show just how customizable modern off-roaders are and just how capable they can be in every scenario. They both have flaws, but those flaws are outweighed by their strengths.