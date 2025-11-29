5 Legendary Off-Road Trails In The US (And How To Prepare For Them)

If you enjoy off-roading, the seemingly endless trails and wide-open spaces that are at your disposal in America can feel like a giant playground. Big rocks, steep hills, and technical terrain can all lead you to hard-earned views of some pretty incredible landscapes. Nearly every kind of off-roading you can think of is available in the United States, but just like beginner off-roading, the most legendary trails require some serious equipment and preparation if your vehicle is going to make it through.

Big tires, big lift kits, locking differentials, and the proper recovery gear are all part of the equation. Making sure you've got the right modifications and equipment for the job is a big piece too. Here I've highlighted some of the most legendary trails in the States, many of which I've had the opportunity to traverse myself. And on these off-road adventures, I've learned lots of valuable lessons that may just help you complete your local trail or an iconic adventure near you.

To clarify, these aren't ranked as the country's most iconic or even the hardest trails you can find, just some truly epic trails and the kinds of preparation they require. And no matter what trail you're looking to tackle, you'll always want to do your research and prepare. Cell phone signal, a tow from your pre-paid roadside-assistance company, and help from passing motorists aren't privileges you can count on with these trails, so preparation is key.