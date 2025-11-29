5 Legendary Off-Road Trails In The US (And How To Prepare For Them)
If you enjoy off-roading, the seemingly endless trails and wide-open spaces that are at your disposal in America can feel like a giant playground. Big rocks, steep hills, and technical terrain can all lead you to hard-earned views of some pretty incredible landscapes. Nearly every kind of off-roading you can think of is available in the United States, but just like beginner off-roading, the most legendary trails require some serious equipment and preparation if your vehicle is going to make it through.
Big tires, big lift kits, locking differentials, and the proper recovery gear are all part of the equation. Making sure you've got the right modifications and equipment for the job is a big piece too. Here I've highlighted some of the most legendary trails in the States, many of which I've had the opportunity to traverse myself. And on these off-road adventures, I've learned lots of valuable lessons that may just help you complete your local trail or an iconic adventure near you.
To clarify, these aren't ranked as the country's most iconic or even the hardest trails you can find, just some truly epic trails and the kinds of preparation they require. And no matter what trail you're looking to tackle, you'll always want to do your research and prepare. Cell phone signal, a tow from your pre-paid roadside-assistance company, and help from passing motorists aren't privileges you can count on with these trails, so preparation is key.
Death Valley and the Racetrack Playa
The Racetrack Playa in Death Valley has strange moving rocks, and driving out to see them requires some serious off-roading. The Racetrack is a dry lakebed, sprinkled with large rocks (or small boulders, depending on how you define them) that seemingly move, on their own, leaving long trails stretching behind them. A scientific mystery for many years, it was recently discovered that the rocks move when there's the proper amount of rainfall, an overnight freeze, and the movement of sheets of ice.
Getting to the Racetrack, ironically, requires some slow traversing along 26 miles of punishing washboard roads. You've probably seen a few washboard roads where you live or on a local OHV, but the sheer distance is what really matters here. Going 26 miles with rapid up-and-down suspension movement, then turning around and doing it again, can do some serious damage. Stock shocks, even upgraded ones, can easily overheat and fail. This trail taught me the lesson of knowing how long a vehicle can sustain abuse. Much like a racecar at the track, certain components will fail over time. Lap your local circuit a few dozen times, and you're sure to degrade your tires. The same is true with washboard roads and shocks. Before venturing to the Playa, make sure your shocks are in good working order. Along the trail, check them regularly to see if they're overheating, and go slowly.
The Rubicon Trail
Preparing for the Rubicon is a relatively tough task, and there's a lot of prep involved if you plan on completing it. The Rubicon Trail is a punishing route that winds for over 20 miles through the mountains near Lake Tahoe, California. There are massive boulders to crawl over, tight passages, and terrain that changes after the winter weather passes through every year. Depending on the trim level of your vehicle, some stock rigs (like the eponymous top-trim Wrangler Rubicon) can make it through the trail without mods, but those are a rare exception, not the rule.
The Rubicon Trail Foundation recommends large tires (at least 33-inch rubber), a lift kit that's at least 3 inches, rocker panels, and a locking differential just to get started. There's a long list of accessories that it recommends you bring, including tow straps, a Hi-Lift jack, and a first aid kit. You'll definitely want some underbody protection too (skid plates for any weak points on your rig), as well as a roll bar, spare tire, and winch. You may even want to bring a hammer to bang out any body panel dents you acquire along the way. It would be pretty hard to overprepare for the Rubicon, but it wouldn't hurt to try. I've done bits of the Rubicon in various Jeep vehicles, including a stock Gladiator pickup truck, and the recommendations for heavy-duty vehicle equipment proved necessary on just about every mile of the trail.
Moab, Utah
I'm a firm believer that the deserts of Eastern Utah hold some of America's most beautiful landscapes. Host location for events like Easter Jeep Safari, the area of Moab is known primarily for its natural beauty, but also as a Mecca for off-roaders. On a recent trip to Moab, Jeep had me behind the wheel of their off-road-ready pickup, the Gladiator. It shares a lot of its underpinnings with the Wrangler, and it was a champion out on Hell's Revenge – one of Moab's most well-known trails. The trail is rated 6 out of 10 by the Red-Rock Four-Wheelers, but there are lots of optional obstacles if you want to explore the limits of your vehicle's capability.
Hell's Revenge included a lot of big drop-offs, some serious articulation challenges, and even a few bits of trail that had even the most capable off-roaders scraping along the bottom. For me, these particular trails were more about maps and research. Moab gets so much traffic from off-roaders that tire tracks are worn into the slickrock, guiding newbies to their destination. But the trails turn, twist, and head in all sorts of different directions. Researching which trail will work for you (and your skill level), then sticking to the proper path, is key. Otherwise, you may end up on an easier or more difficult trail than you planned. Plan your day properly, though, and you'll have access to some of the best views in the country.
Johnson Valley, CA
This year was my first time attending King of the Hammers, and I had a blast driving two different Honda side-by-sides and the wild Can-Am Maverick R., but it wasn't my first time going to Johnson Valley. Just a few hours from my home in Los Angeles, I've been off-roading in and around the iconic Johnson Valley before, and one of its best features is the remote location. Miles from cell phone service, water, gasoline, or medical response, this is the kind of terrain that you need to have a proper kit for. Preparing not just your vehicle but the gear you bring along will increase your safety and enjoyment. Like some of the other off-road trails mentioned here, you can be pretty far from civilization in Johnson Valley.
Having a spare tire, repair tools, some spare parts, extra water (especially in warm summer months), and some sort of emergency communication system is key in this sort of wide-open space, especially if you're going alone. Checking local trail maps (and staying on trails), searching for tips from locals, and knowing the real capabilities of your vehicle are seriously important on any off-road trail, but it becomes even more important when you're far out in the desert. Getting stuck there can be much more than inconvenient; it can be outright dangerous.
Black Bear Pass Colorado is way up there
Black Bear Pass along the trail to Bridal Veil Falls in Colorado is known for its epic views and its dangerous cliffsides. Massive drop-offs line the trail, but the peak is at nearly 13,000 feet, so big mountains are going to be part of the equation. At that sort of elevation, you need to prepare for changes to your body and to your vehicle's performance. Your vehicle will experience reduced power and extra stress on its cooling system, so be sure to check fluid levels before you head out. Some drivers may even want to bring a bit of spare oxygen along for the ride if they aren't properly acclimated (generally, I purchase little canisters of oxygen for any quick ascent from sea level to elevations above 10,000 feet, but your experience may vary).
Taking it slow and paying very close attention to tire placement is your best bet for staying safe. Making sure you have a vehicle small enough to navigate the tight trails is of utmost importance, too. Check the specs of your vehicle, and if it's too wide or long, you may want to skip Black Bear entirely; trail guide companies and the Forest Service recommend short-wheelbase vehicles (under 100 inches) with a minimum of 12 inches of ground clearance. At such high elevation, there's often too much snow for driving along the trails, so summer is your best bet for a trip up the Pass.