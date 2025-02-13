Can-Am's $48,000 Maverick R Blew My Mind Off-Road (And Makes Your Raptor Look Dull)

With the desert blasting by and Can-Am's PR rep sitting next to me audibly chuckling over the sounds of the turbocharged three-cylinder, I looked down for a second to check the speedo. 110. I did a double take; the shortest possible-double take I could do, without steering face first into the nearest growth of creosote scrub that lines most of Johnson Valley's trails. The big, bold, "110" was still displaying on the dash.

This time, I looked long enough to see that it was measuring kilometers per hour. Frankly, it could've been 110 miles per hour and I would've believed it.

My foot buried to the floor, and the rear of the massive side-by-side starting to float laterally along the top of the desert sand whoops, it was hard to tell just how fast I was going from moment to moment. I backed off the throttle for an approaching turn, laughed at the audible pops and burbles coming from behind me, and gave my right-seat passenger a big thumbs up. Can-Am invited me out to the California desert to watch some epic off-road racing at King of the Hammers, and while I was there, I drove their newest and greatest side-by-side: the Maverick R.

