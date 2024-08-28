2025 Polaris RZR Pro First Drive: Three Flavors Of Faster, Fiercer Side-By-Side

White-knuckling it on an unfamiliar trail, I'm trying desperately to keep up in a line of Polaris RZR Pro XP side-by-sides, with one of RZR's employees leading the way. I've done quite a bit of off-roading, spent plenty of time riding motorcycles, and all sorts of vehicle-testing driving fast sports cars, but I don't have nearly as much experience in a side-by-side. My left foot bounces wildly off the floor of the RZR, while my right foot struggles to keep in contact with the throttle, and I begin to think about the morning's safety briefing.

Then, the driving instructors told us to follow the lead driver's line and stay in the gas uphill. If you lift, you could get stuck, and with multiple RZR's right behind me, following my line, it's entirely possible that'd cause a pile up should I hesitate. The instructor also cautioned us not to stick an arm out of the side-by-side: apparently, people instinctively brace themselves by sticking an arm out straight when they roll over in the dunes, and for obvious reasons they don't want us to do that.

All of that is going through my mind as I see the RZR in front of me catch air off the top of the dune that I'm heading straight for. There's no backing out now.