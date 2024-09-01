What Does UTV Stand For And How Is One Different From An ATV?

For those who regularly work or play in the great outdoors, there are plenty of consumer vehicles available that are designed to help you do both. Whatever your tasks might be, some may prefer to tackle them using a vehicle with more than two wheels, and that likely means saddling up inside a UTV or on top of an ATV.

It is, however, safe enough to assume that even those folks in need of a UTV or an ATV may not actually know what those three-letter designations mean. As you might expect, they stand for completely different things, with the former acronym standing in for utility terrain vehicle and the latter being used for all-terrain vehicle.

Given the difference in the vehicle's names, you'd be right in assuming utility terrain vehicles and all-terrain vehicles generally have different uses in the field. As for UTVs like the Kawasaki Ridge, they tend to be four-wheeled and better suited to carrying heavier loads than ATVs. Likewise, they are typically designed to carry more passengers, meaning they are better at accomplishing workhorse-styled tasks on farms, ranches, and harder-to-reach worksites.

ATVs like Yamaha's YFZ450R Sport, on the other hand, are either three- or four-wheel vehicles that tend to max out at two passengers and are largely used for recreational purposes, with folks finding them ideal for traversing dirt trails and hilly terrain. However, the differences between UTVs and ATVs do not stop at usage.