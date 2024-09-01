Which UTV Brands Does The US Military Utilize & What Tasks Are They Used For?
While the WWII predecessor of the modern-day Jeep Wrangler and the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or HMMWV, also known as the Humvee, are commonly recognized among the world's best military light utility vehicles, UTVs, or utility terrain vehicles, known as the Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV), offer advantages larger trucks cannot. Military vehicles can change the course of history, carrying troops and payloads on the battlefield. While larger trucks have their place, UTVs designed for military use can often operate quicker, quieter, and more efficiently when the need arises.
The United States' armed forces use a variety of LTVs from multiple manufacturers, including Can-Am, Polaris, John Deere, Nikola, and BC Customs. However, these aren't the typical UTVs you see on the farm or in recreation areas. The various military-grade LTVs used by ground forces have a host of impressive hardware, from 1-ton axles, seating for nine soldiers with gear, weapons, and ammunition to MEDEVAC integration for the wounded. These vehicles can handle cargo capacities of up to 4,000 pounds, including a range of powertrain options including gasoline, diesel, and battery electric. Let's explore some military grade LTVs and the tasks they perform for our troops.
Custom upfitters equip Can-Am UTVs for military use
Can-Am produces a number of UTVs listed online as side-by-side, or SXS, models; however, the Canadian-based manufacturer doesn't provide them directly to the United States military. Instead, an official Can-Am upfitter, RP Advanced Mobile Systems (RPAMS), for example, takes Can-Am models such as the Commander, Maverick X3, and Defender and modifies them to perform required tasks in the field.
Those tasks could include perimeter patrol, troop transport, firefighting, or rapid emergency medical services. Multiple configurations include options like dual stretcher systems, custom lighting, run-flat tires, tactical bumpers, modular racks, and fire suppression systems.
RPAMS uses Can-Am's top-line Defender model for its RP Strike-D LTV models. The Defender features engine options, including the 52-horsepower HD7, 65-hp HD9, and 82-hp HD10, with selectable drive modes like Turf, 2WD, and 4WD. Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo models, used in RP Strike LTVs, up the power ante with an available 200 hp three-cylinder 900cc engine and have up to 20 inches of suspension travel. The Commander models, the basis for RP Strike-C and Strike-M LTVs, boasts up to 100 horsepower, 13.5 inches of ground clearance, full skid plate protection, and a 7.6-inch digital display.
Polaris Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicles
Polaris offers a lineup of Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicles that provide high-capacity cargo and personnel capabilities. Polaris tactical vehicles are designed to support combat missions, including rapid personnel deployment, command and control, casualty evacuation, and more. The vehicles can also be used for security, search & rescue operations, and regular maintenance tasks and missions as well. Available military Polaris UTVs include the MRZR Alpha, MRZR Diesel, and DAGOR A1. All three models are highly customizable and feature durable chassis construction with engines that include gasoline and diesel power.
The MRZR Alpha, available in two- or four-seat configurations, is equipped with a 118-hp 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine producing 199 lb-ft of torque with a range of 225 miles from a full 10-gallon tank of fuel. Payload capacity, including passengers, varies from 1,400 pounds in the two-seater to 2,000 pounds in the four-seat version. Both configurations have a 600-pound weight limit in the rear bed.
The MRZR Diesel also offers two- or four-seat configurations. However, its 1.0-liter turbo-diesel provides 55 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of torque, and it has a rear bed cargo capacity of 500 pounds. The Polaris DAGOR A1, on the other hand, seats up to 9 people, provides up to 4,000 pounds of payload capacity and has a 500-mile range when fully loaded. The DAGOR A1 is certified for transport via sling load, airdrop, and inside H-47 Chinook or Sikorsky H-53 helicopters for rapid air transport.
John Deere provides military LTVs on its Gator platform
Modified John Deere Gator UTVs are used by the U.S. military to carry troops on patrol while performing maintenance on other equipment or structures, haul heavy cargo, and perform autonomous duties. John Deere supplies the M-Gator A1 directly to the military, whereas the M-Gator A3-T and R-Gator receive partner modification before going into service. The M-Gator A1 is powered by a four-cycle Yanmar diesel engine. The three-cylinder 854cc Yanmar produces 20.8 horsepower and can operate on JP8 fuel as well as diesel. The A1's CVT allows it to reach 20 mph and travels in reverse at nearly the same speed. Its 1,650-pound payload capacity includes 1,000 pounds in the rear cargo box.
International Automated Systems (IAS) supplies its MACH- lineup of military grade utility vehicles to our armed forces using the John Deere M-Gator A3-T as its basis. IAS reports the MACH-1 is used by the Army as a mobile maintenance cart, providing all-terrain transportation for up to 1,400 pounds of personnel, tools, and cargo.
The IAS MACH-2 has an upgraded suspension, wheels, and run-flat tires but is heavier and provides a lower payload capacity of 1,168 pounds. IAS also offers the MACH-1 S4 with four-passenger seating that features a fold-flat rear seat for more cargo space when needed. The R-Gator allows traditional manual and autonomous operation. Remote operation occurs through a "videogame-like interface," or it can follow a pre-programmed GPS route and retrace a previously driven path.
Nikola Reckless, a battery-electric military UTV
Unveiled at the Marine West Exposition in 2018, the battery-electric Reckless Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) based on the Nikola NZT off-road side-by-side "is intended to serve various mission needs," including "combat, reconnaissance, and prime mover roles," according to Army Technology.
The Nikola Reckless provides nearly silent operation while carrying four military troops and weapons rapidly through rugged terrain with a payload capacity of 1,260 pounds. The NZT-based Nikola Reckless has up to 590 horsepower and 774 lb-ft of torque. Recharging the Nikola Reckless battery with a DC fast charger provides up to 80 percent of the battery's capacity in as little as two hours. However, standard 110-volt and 240-volt charging options are available, although slower options.
Cruising range is up to 150 miles on a single full 125-kWh-battery charge while rolling on 33-inch diameter Kevlar-reinforced tires. The Nikola NZT's suspension boasts FOX Podium internal bypass 3.0 shock absorbers with 20 inches of wheel travel. Combined with the large tires, it provides up to 14.5 inches of ground clearance.
BC Customs provides a wide range of military UTV options
From its Honeyville, Utah headquarters, BC Customs draws upon its off-roading and racing background to provide UTVs featuring custom chassis and suspension designs to the U.S. military. The range of vehicles currently offered by BC Customs includes the SRTV-SXV and XL, SRTV-STORM, the electrified SRVT-SXV-EV1, among others. The BC Customs "UTV-sized" SRTV-SXV-4 features 1-ton axles, a 2,500-pound total payload capacity, seating for six passengers or four patients on stretchers, and up to a "1:1 weight to payload rating." It's also small enough to drive into a V22 Osprey and airdrop capable. The SRVT-SXV-XL accommodates up to nine members.
The SRVT-SXV engine options include a 170-hp diesel with 315 lb-ft of torque and a gasoline-powered 180-hp version with 180 lb-ft of torque. All SRVT-SXV models boast an 80-mph top speed, and SXV-4 models have 14 inches of ground clearance compared to the 16 inches available with the SXV-XL model. The larger, more powerful SRTV-STORM features 100 mph top speeds, a 40-inch water fording depth, and 18 inches of ground clearance. Its mid-engine drivetrain is available with either a 430-hp 6.2-liter gasoline engine with 425 lb-ft of torque or a 6.6-liter diesel with 380 horsepower and torque values up to 600 lb-ft.
The electrified SRVT-SXV-EV1 isn't a full battery-electric vehicle like the Nikola Reckless. Instead, it's a "dual-mode vehicle," incorporating an electric motor into its traditional diesel-powered drivetrain to allow silent operation for specified distances. As a cost-saving measure, EV1 technology is available to retrofit in-service SXVs.