Which UTV Brands Does The US Military Utilize & What Tasks Are They Used For?

While the WWII predecessor of the modern-day Jeep Wrangler and the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or HMMWV, also known as the Humvee, are commonly recognized among the world's best military light utility vehicles, UTVs, or utility terrain vehicles, known as the Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV), offer advantages larger trucks cannot. Military vehicles can change the course of history, carrying troops and payloads on the battlefield. While larger trucks have their place, UTVs designed for military use can often operate quicker, quieter, and more efficiently when the need arises.

The United States' armed forces use a variety of LTVs from multiple manufacturers, including Can-Am, Polaris, John Deere, Nikola, and BC Customs. However, these aren't the typical UTVs you see on the farm or in recreation areas. The various military-grade LTVs used by ground forces have a host of impressive hardware, from 1-ton axles, seating for nine soldiers with gear, weapons, and ammunition to MEDEVAC integration for the wounded. These vehicles can handle cargo capacities of up to 4,000 pounds, including a range of powertrain options including gasoline, diesel, and battery electric. Let's explore some military grade LTVs and the tasks they perform for our troops.