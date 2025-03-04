2025 Honda Talon 1000-4 First Ride: Side-By-Side Sparkles With The Optional Turbo

Open-air motoring is one of my favorite activities, and I don't mean dropping the top on a Miata and going for a cruise up the coast (even though that does sound pretty delightful now that I mention it). Instead, what I'm talking about are the kind of gasoline-powered activities that require a helmet, maybe goggles, some gloves, and–most likely–a shower afterwards. It's the kind of motoring that can be done on two wheels, but for people who want to travel with four wheels on the ground, side-by-sides like the Honda Talon get pretty close to the feeling of riding a motorcycle without the same risk of falling over.

The Honda Talon provides the same rushing wind through your hair, the sand in your teeth, and the freedom to open up the taps and see just how fast your nerves will take you across sketchy terrain. Along with the Honda Pioneer and the Can-Am Maverick R, I recently got tossed the keys to a few versions of the Honda Talon 1000 out in the desert at King of the Hammers (one of the world's most-infamous off-road race destinations). So I took it for a spin, getting all the open-air motoring I was looking for and then some.