2025 Honda Pioneer 1000-5 First Drive: Trail Special Edition Is Capable But Costly

Utility side-by-sides like the Honda Pioneer offer impressive off-road capability, enough power to tow small trailers, and a pretty reasonable amount of equipment for the money. Sure, at over $20k, something like the Pioneer 1000-5 isn't exactly cheap, and it doesn't offer creature comforts like heated seats, but it can tackle some very specific tasks.

Advertisement

Recently, I had the chance to drive a few different Pioneer's around California's desert as the King of the Hammers was taking place all around me. There were all sorts of off-road races, insane hill climbs, and debauchery going on in the background, but I was out on trails enjoying the scenery in the Pioneer, experiencing the what the utility side-by-side had to offer. The 1000-5, the side-by-side workhorse that I got to test out, is one of the largest and most powerful of Honda's side-by-side vehicles currently available, combining practicality and playfulness all in one package.