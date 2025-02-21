How Much Does The Honda Pioneer 520 Cost & How Fast Can It Go?
Nothing makes off-road adventures more exciting than a capable UTV, and Honda has a well-earned reputation for building reliable all-terrain machines. For years, the brand has delivered a wide range of off-road vehicles, and the Pioneer lineup is no exception. Building on the success of the Pioneer 500, the Honda Pioneer 520 offers more power, versatility, and the same compact design that makes it a favorite for work and play.
The 2025 Honda Pioneer 520 starts at $10,499 for the Hero Red and Slate Gray color options. If you're after the TrueTimber Atera Camo edition, the price goes up to $11,099. Buyers should also factor in a destination charge of $885, plus any additional dealer fees, which can vary by location.
As for speed, the Pioneer 520 reaches a top speed of approximately 37 miles per hour. This makes it faster than work-focused UTVs like the Kubota RTV-X1140 at 25 mph (40 kilometers per hour). While it won't compete with high-performance sports UTVs such as the Can-Am Maverick R, Polaris RZR Pro, and Kawasaki Ridge XR HVAC, it's still a great choice for those who need a versatile machine for recreation and utility tasks.
Engine, transmission, and capability
Under the hood, you'll find a 29-horsepower 518cc single-cylinder, two-valve, pushrod engine, which is 43cc larger than the Pioneer 500's powertrain. One feature that sets this engine apart is its longitudinal mounting. The design aligns the crankshaft with the drive shafts to reduce power loss from unnecessary 90-degree turns. This setup gives better efficiency and smoother power delivery and should make hauling or towing tasks easier. Plus, the engine has a closed-loop fuel injection, meaning it optimizes fuel usage while maintaining reliability in varying conditions.
For the Pioneer 520, Honda uses a fully automatic five-speed transmission. Interestingly, the transmission can also be manually controlled using paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. When stopping, it automatically downshifts to the first gear — even in manual mode. This way, you won't have to worry about being in the wrong gear. Also, a geared transmission seems more compelling, unlike belt-driven systems that require periodic replacement.
Notably, the Pioneer 520 has good off-road performance. It also comes with the selectable 2WD/4WD system that lets you switch between modes depending on the situation. However, it lacks a front differential lock. On the bright side, though, its open front differential helps keep the steering light and responsive. The Pioneer 520 doesn't back down from demanding tasks, thanks to its 1,000-pound towing capacity, 450-pound cargo bed limit, and 8.5 inches of ground clearance.
Ride quality, suspension, and handling
The Honda Pioneer 520 has a double-A-arm suspension and preload-adjustable shocks in the rear. It offers 5.8 inches of travel in the front and 5.9 inches in the rear. While it's sufficient for moderate off-road use, it may feel limited on rougher terrain. Unlike the Pioneer 500, this model does not include a rear sway bar. This feature allows for better wheel articulation but may also affect stability in certain conditions. Honda intentionally removed the rear sway bar from the Pioneer 520's design to provide a smoother ride on uneven terrain. However, with 8.5 inches of ground clearance and an open front differential, tackling more challenging off-road conditions may require extra caution.
The inside features a bench seat designed to accommodate taller drivers. Thanks to the door and net combination, entry and exit are straightforward. The cabin includes drink holders, but storage options are limited, as there is no glove box or additional compartments. Features such as power steering, a tilt-adjustable wheel, and a locking front differential are also absent. Despite having a bigger engine, the 520 version is less unique than the Pioneer 500 it's based on. Still, its compact size and maneuverability make it well-suited for trail riding.