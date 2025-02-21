How Much Does The Honda Pioneer 520 Cost & How Fast Can It Go?

Nothing makes off-road adventures more exciting than a capable UTV, and Honda has a well-earned reputation for building reliable all-terrain machines. For years, the brand has delivered a wide range of off-road vehicles, and the Pioneer lineup is no exception. Building on the success of the Pioneer 500, the Honda Pioneer 520 offers more power, versatility, and the same compact design that makes it a favorite for work and play.

Advertisement

The 2025 Honda Pioneer 520 starts at $10,499 for the Hero Red and Slate Gray color options. If you're after the TrueTimber Atera Camo edition, the price goes up to $11,099. Buyers should also factor in a destination charge of $885, plus any additional dealer fees, which can vary by location.

As for speed, the Pioneer 520 reaches a top speed of approximately 37 miles per hour. This makes it faster than work-focused UTVs like the Kubota RTV-X1140 at 25 mph (40 kilometers per hour). While it won't compete with high-performance sports UTVs such as the Can-Am Maverick R, Polaris RZR Pro, and Kawasaki Ridge XR HVAC, it's still a great choice for those who need a versatile machine for recreation and utility tasks.

Advertisement