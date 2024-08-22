Kawasaki Ridge Vs. Ridge XR: What's The Difference Between These Side-By-Sides?

Although both Kawasaki Ridge versions use 999cc engines, the Ridge XR has 116 horsepower and 78.3 lb-ft of torque compared to the standard Ridge, which has 92 horsepower and 65.8 lb-ft of torque. It's worth mentioning that these horsepower ratings are measured in accordance with ISO standard 4106 and not the typical SAE standards used to rate automobile horsepower.

While we expect 2025 pricing from Kawasaki soon, the range-topping 2024 Kawasaki Ridge HVAC MSRP is $29,999 compared to the 2024 Ridge XR HVAC, currently priced at $31,999. In addition to the various options, color schemes vary among models.

The Kawasaki Ridge XR provides a choice of two bucket seats in the base and HVAC models or 60/40 split bench seating for three like the non-XR Ridge. The split-bench seat allows you to fold up the passenger side for more cargo room and additional storage. The high-back bucket seats have a center console with cup holders and some storage space.

Set at the maximum spring preload, the 2025 Kawasaki Ridge boasts at least 13.0 inches of ground clearance compared to the Ridge XR, which has 13.4 inches, minimum. Given that the Ridge rides on 27-inch diameter tires and the XR comes on 30-inch diameter rubber, we'd expect a greater difference in ground clearance with the XR's 1.5-inch higher axle center. Another tire difference is that the Ridge uses Duro tires measuring 9-inches-wide up front and 11-inches-wide on the rear, while the Ridge XR's Duros are 11-inches-wide all around.

