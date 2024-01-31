Kawasaki's 2024 Super Bowl Ad Proves Mullets And Side-By-Sides Are The Perfect Combo

Business in the front, party in the back; that's how some may describe the controversially glorious hairstyle that is the mullet. Or if you were a certain Japanese motorcycle brand named Kawasaki, that's an apt description for a new side-by-side ride that serves an aggressive blend of raw performance and automobile tech. Kawasaki has dropped its Super Bowl ad, the fittingly titled "Mullets," to introduce the Ridge side-by-side, and it has a few moments that nail the brawny appeal of its latest offering that claims to balance both work and play demands.

Now, we don't know exactly what Kawasaki wants to achieve by putting plenty of mullet havers in an ad with the Ridge stomping past a forest. But there could be some historical hat-tipping at play here. The Greek soldiers of yore sported the earliest form of the mullet, a fashionable yet tactical coiffure that allowed unhindered visibility at the front and warm protection for the neck.

Native American tribes have a history of similar hairstyles; Australians cherish it for its rogue appeal, red carpet superstars weaponize it to make a fashion statement, while sports stars often channel their aggressive side with the mullet. For Kawasaki, apparently, the 999cc in-line four-cylinder engine is sending home the message of uncompromising performance married to a feature-heavy interior, a potent combination of power and practicality.