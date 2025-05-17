Why Do People Put Raptor Lights On Pickup Truck Grilles?

The first generation Ford Raptor came with a very interesting design feature. They put three tiny lights on the grille which was mandated by law for trucks which were wider than 80-inches and any passenger vehicle wider than 80-inches had to follow similar guidelines as commercial vehicles do.

The Ford Raptor was not the first one to have these lights, however, these lights were already a thing on large semi-trucks and pickup trucks which were wide enough. However, the Raptor definitely started a trend of putting these marker lights on your front grille. This is one of the reasons why these lights are known as the "Raptor Lights" even though they are known as "identification lamps" in technical terms. This is especially popular with off-road builds, however it is not always required since there is clearly a law stating when these lights are required. As is with all new trends, people have taken this trend a little overboard by putting them on everything under the sun.

This means that every truck bro puts these lights on because they think it looks "cool" regardless if they lie in the legality of the rules put down by the government. There are kits that one can buy for their regular Toyota Tacomas and Toyota 4Runners and even the smaller Ford Ranger, which already comes with slots to fit these lights in its grille.

