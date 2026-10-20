14 Fun Gifts For The Content Creator In Your Life

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Love it or hate it, content creation is a viable career these days, and a way for someone to potentially make some side money if nothing else. We already have a billionaire YouTuber, after all, and almost every last one of today's top creators started in their room with zero followers. And competition is fierce. The difference between sinking and swimming can sometimes come down to sheer production value, which can require expensive gear that someone starting out doesn't have or can't afford; a webcam lit by a bedroom incandescent bulb simply won't cut it. If you want to help them get the ball rolling, we have some gift recommendations.

The following list covers gear you can gift to a content creator on virtually any platform, assuming they're making the typical talking-head content with a microphone and some overlaid B-roll footage. The good news is a lot of it can be had for cheap. The bad news is that it takes a lot more than you might think for a content creator to film even a simple 10-minute video. These 14 items are usually essentials for the craft.