Why The Stream Deck Is A Great Accessory For Your PC (Even If You're Not A Streamer)

If you've been following YouTubers and game streamers, you might've noticed that they have a small control panel on their workstation with LCD screens. This is a fully customizable macro pad, and the arguably most popular device at the moment is the Elgato Stream Deck. You might be tempted to think that this device is only for streamers, especially as they're the ones who usually use it, and because of its name.

But whether you're a gamer, a programmer, a video editor, or just someone who uses their computer for any kind of work, you'll find these devices quite useful for boosting your productivity. That's because their customizability makes them super flexible devices, allowing you to program them to do basically anything you need with the touch of a button. You can also customize the icons on the buttons, ensuring that you'll always know what that button does in that particular instance.

One more thing that supercharges the usability of the Stream Deck and its competitors is the ability to change the function of these buttons. For example, I have four different pages of controls on my controller, allowing me to easily switch tools depending on what I'm doing. It can even detect the app I'm currently using, allowing it to switch to the appropriate controls without requiring any user intervention.