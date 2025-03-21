10 Useful Gadgets That Could Make Multitasking At Work A Breeze
Multitasking at work can feel like a high-wire act as you constantly switch between screens, juggle multiple devices, and manage an endless stream of tasks. One moment you're replying to emails, the next you're hopping on a video call, and before you know it, you're knee deep in spreadsheets. Without the right tools, this balancing act can quickly lead to frustration, inefficiency, and, let's be honest, the occasional urge to throw your keyboard out the window. But here's the good news: With the right tech gadgets, you can turn chaos into calm and make multitasking feel like a breeze.
Imagine a world where your desk isn't a tangled jungle of cables, your devices are always charged and ready to go, and you can switch between tasks with the press of a button. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, it's entirely possible with today's innovative gadgets. From smart desk organizers that keep your workspace tidy to powerful external monitors that give you the screen real estate of a NASA control room, these tools are designed to make your work life easier, more efficient, and even a little more fun.
Whether you're a remote worker battling distractions at home, an office warrior trying to stay on top of deadlines, or a creative professional juggling a million ideas at once, there's a gadget out there to suit your needs. These tools aren't just about making your desk look cool (though that's a bonus) — they're about helping you work smarter, not harder. So, if you're ready to ditch the multitasking madness and embrace a more organized, productive, and stress-free workday, keep reading. We've rounded up some of the most useful gadgets to take your multitasking game to the next level.
Elgato Stream Deck Mini
The Elgato Stream Deck Mini is a compact yet powerful tool designed to simplify multitasking and boost productivity. Unlike the original Stream Deck that we reviewed, the Mini comes with six customizable LCD keys, allowing you to program shortcuts, macros, and commands for your most-used applications and workflows. Whether you're switching between software like Photoshop, Excel, or Slack or automating repetitive tasks like sending emails or launching specific files, the Stream Deck Mini saves you time and effort. Each key features a small LCD screen that displays custom icons or labels, making it easy to identify functions at a glance. The device integrates seamlessly with popular platforms like OBS Studio, Twitch, and Zoom, making it a favorite among streamers, content creators, and professionals alike.
What users appreciate about the Stream Deck Mini is its versatility. You can create multi-action workflows that execute a series of commands with a single press. For example, you could program a key to open your email client, start a Zoom meeting, and mute your microphone simultaneously. The device is also highly portable, thanks to its compact design and USB connectivity, making it easy to use at home, in the office, or on the go. Setup is straightforward with the Stream Deck software, which offers a user-friendly interface for customizing keys and integrating with third-party apps.
For multitaskers, the Elgato Stream Deck Mini is a game-changer. It eliminates the need to memorize keyboard shortcuts or navigate menus, allowing you to focus on your work. Whether you're a designer, programmer, or project manager, this gadget helps you stay organized and efficient, reducing mental fatigue and improving overall productivity.
Desk Clamp Power Strip
Everyone uses a power strip at work, since it lets you power multiple devices at once. However, there are times when you want to plug in a new device, but the power strip you are using is hidden behind your setup. Well, with a Desk Clamp Power Strip, that's no longer an issue.
As the name suggests, the Jgstkcity Desk Clamp Power Strip clamps securely to the edge of your desk. Once installed, you no longer need to crawl under your desk to plug in devices or deal with tangled cords. The power strip's central location ensures that all your devices — laptops, monitors, phones, and more — are within easy reach. Beyond convenience, it also enhances cable management by preventing tangled cords from cluttering your desk. With a desk clamp power strip, you'll never have to pause your workflow to find an outlet, keeping you focused and productive.
The USB ports are perfect for charging your phone, tablet, or other USB-powered devices, while the AC outlets can power your laptop, monitor, and other peripherals. Additionally, this strip is available in a variety of options, depending upon how many USB ports and AC outlets you need. Moreover, you can also buy it in black or white colorways to match your workstation's vibe. Just make sure to stay safe and never plug these things into a power strip.
Rocketbook Mini Reusable Smart Notepad
I know I am not the only one who loves the tactile experience of writing. For those who prefer handwritten notes but hate the clutter of paper notebooks, the Rocketbook Mini Reusable Smart Notepad is the perfect solution. This smart notebook allows you to jot down notes using a special erasable Pilot FriXion pens and then upload your notes to cloud storage services like Google Drive, Dropbox, or OneNote.
Unlike bigger variants like the Rocketbook Everlast or the Rocketbook Fusion, which feature multiple layouts, the Rocketbook Mini only comes with 48 dot grid pages. However, its compact and pocket-friendly design makes it perfect to carry with you, whether you're in a meeting, traveling, or just sitting at your desk. Just write whatever you need to, scan it with the Rocketbook app, wipe the pages clean with a damp cloth, and you're ready to start fresh. What makes the app unique is that it uses optical character recognition (OCR) to convert your handwritten notes into searchable text, making it easy to find specific information later.
For professionals who attend frequent meetings, brainstorm ideas, or take quick notes throughout the day, this smart notepad eliminates paper waste while keeping all your notes organized and accessible on your devices.
Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (Foldable 3-in-1)
The Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station is a sleek and efficient solution for keeping all your devices powered up without cluttering your desk. This three-in-one charger is designed to simultaneously power an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, making it perfect for Apple users. The MagSafe-compatible charging pad ensures your iPhone stays securely in place while charging, while the built-in Apple Watch charger and AirPods charging spot complete the setup.
Unlike most charging stations that take up a lot of desk space, the MagGo features a foldable design. When not in use, it folds down into a compact form, making it easy to carry in a bag or suitcase. This makes it ideal for professionals who travel frequently or work from multiple locations. On the flip side, when unfolded, it still takes up minimal space on your desk thanks to the unique positioning of its charging pads. The charger also features a sturdy base to prevent slipping and a sleek, modern design that complements any workspace. Additionally, Anker is one of the most trustworthy cord and charger brands for your iPhone, so you know you're getting a reliable product.
The convenience of having a single charging station for all your devices cannot be overstated. It eliminates the need for multiple cables and adapters, reducing clutter and ensuring that your devices are always within reach and fully charged. For multitaskers, it simplifies your charging routine, freeing up time and mental energy for more important tasks. Whether you're working from home, in the office, or on the go, this charger ensures that your devices are always ready when you are.
Razer Base Station V2 Chroma Headphone Stand
A well-organized workspace contributes to better multitasking. Yes, you can just hang your headphone off a simple headphone stand from IKEA or something you bought from a local store, but the Razer Base Station V2 Chroma offers much more than just basic functionality. Available in black, white, or pink color options, this headphone stand provides built-in USB ports and a dedicated digital-to-analog converter (DAC).
Designed with gamers and professionals in mind, this stand keeps your headphones neatly organized and features built-in USB ports for extra connectivity. Whether you need to plug in a flash drive, charge your phone, or connect a peripheral, the Base Station V2 has you covered. Its sturdy construction ensures that your headphones are safe and secure, while the non-slip padding prevents scratches or damage. What's more, if you're using one of the best over ear headphones, the Base Station V2 has built-in 7.1 surround sound DAC to deliver high-quality audio.
Additionally, the Razer Base Station V2 features customizable RGB lighting. Using the Razer Synapse software, you can personalize the lighting effects to match your mood, enhancing your overall workspace experience. For professionals who take frequent calls or use headphones for deep-focus work, this stand ensures your headset is always within reach while reducing desk clutter.
UGREEN KVM Switch
For those working with multiple computers, the UGREEN KVM Switch is a lifesaver. If you're wondering what a KVM switch is, it's a single device that allows seamless sharing of a keyboard, mouse, and monitor between two computers. Instead of manually reconnecting cables or dealing with multiple peripherals, you can switch between systems with a simple button press. This is incredibly useful for professionals who manage different tasks on separate machines, such as a personal and work laptop or multiple workstations for specific projects.
The UGREEN KVM has four USB ports and supports 4K @ 60 Hz output to both HDMI ports, ensuring that your monitor's image quality remains sharp and clear. One of the standout features of the UGREEN KVM Switch is its plug-and-play design. There's no need for complicated software or drivers. Simply connect your devices and you're ready to go.
For multitaskers, the UGREEN KVM Switch is a game-changer. It eliminates the need for duplicate peripherals, freeing up desk space and reducing clutter. Whether you're a developer testing code on multiple platforms, a designer working on different projects, or a professional managing numerous workstations, this device streamlines your workflow and boosts productivity. Its compact size and durable construction make it a reliable addition to any workspace.
Logitech MK955 Signature Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
A wireless keyboard and mouse combo can significantly boost productivity by reducing clutter and improving ergonomics. While there are plenty of excellent options to choose from, such as the Logitech MX Keys S, the Logitech MK955 Signature Slim is a sleek and quiet keyboard-mouse duo designed for efficiency.
This keyboard and mouse set features silent keys and smooth scrolling, making it perfect for shared workspaces or quiet environments. As a result, it provides a comfortable and distraction-free typing experience, allowing you to focus on your tasks without unnecessary noise or interruptions. The keyboard itself has a full layout, complete with a number pad, to help with crunching numbers while taking up minimal space on your desk. The mouse, on the other hand, features a comfortable grip and precise tracking, ensuring smooth navigation across your screen. Both devices are powered by long-lasting batteries, reducing the need for frequent recharging.
Additionally, the wireless design eliminates cable clutter, while the multi-device connectivity allows you to switch between devices with ease. The wireless feature also enhances mobility, making it easy to work from different locations within your workspace. Whether you're typing up reports, editing spreadsheets, or navigating through multiple tabs, this combo ensures a seamless and efficient workflow.
ARZOPA Portable Monitor
Considering how workflows are getting more and more complicated, a single screen just doesn't cut it anymore. The importance of a secondary display cannot be overstated, but unfortunately, not all desks have room for a full monitor. That's where a portable monitor comes in handy, and this one from Arzopa checks a lot of boxes with a low price tag. And before you think it's a cheap knockoff product, Arzopa is one of the best portable monitor brands out there.
The Arzopa Portable Monitor is a lightweight and travel-friendly external display that significantly boosts productivity by providing extra screen real estate. It has a plug-and-play design, meaning you can set it up in seconds, and its compact size makes it easy to carry around. As far as display quality is concerned, it comes with full HD resolution and in-plane switching (IPS) technology. As such, it delivers vibrant colors and wide viewing angles, ensuring that your work looks sharp and clear, with most consumers appreciating the panel quality. The monitor also features an adjustable built-in stand, making it easy to find the perfect position in your workspace.
Whether editing documents while attending a video call or monitoring stock data while running reports, this monitor boosts efficiency by eliminating the need to switch between tabs constantly. The portable design means you can carry it with you, making it a perfect accessory for professionals who are constantly working on the go. On top of that, when not working, you can use it with your handheld consoles. Unlike some Steam Deck accessories that are a waste of money, an accessory like this one can enhance your gaming session, as we tested in our portable monitor review.
Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD
The Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD is a powerful tool for multitaskers who need fast and reliable storage. With blazing-fast data transfer speeds of up to 2,000 mb/s and up to 2 terabytes of storage, this SSD allows you to back up important files and transfer data quickly. Its compact and durable design makes it ultra-portable, so you can carry it with you wherever you go.
The ultra-compact design is a unique aspect of this SSD, which, combined with its shock and vibration resistance, makes it a reliable choice for professionals working in demanding environments. Whether you're working on large files, editing videos, or running data-intensive applications, the Kingston XS2000 ensures smooth performance and instant access to your data. The large capacity also comes in handy for users making frequent backups of their data.
It's worth noting that there are competitors, like the Sabrent Rocket Nano V2, which is one of the fastest portable SSDs you can buy. However, the Kingston XS2000 delivers all this excellent performance without costing an arm and a leg. The XS2000 is also compatible with a wide range of devices, including laptops, desktops, and gaming consoles. This versatility makes it a valuable tool for professionals and enthusiasts alike.
Moft Smart Desk Mat
A cluttered desk can lead to a cluttered mind, making it difficult to focus on your work. A desk mat is one of the cheapest and simplest ways to make your work desk look more unique and attractive. While there are some tips for choosing the best desk mat, did you know the right one can also help you organize your stuff? Thankfully, the Moft Smart Desk Mat provides an innovative solution for organizing your workspace and enhancing your posture. This versatile desk mat functions as a laptop stand, document holder, and magnetic accessories hub, helping you to create a clean and efficient workspace.
The Moft Smart Desk Mat features adjustable angles, allowing you to raise your laptop to a comfortable viewing height. This helps to improve your posture and reduce strain on your neck and back. There's also a built-in document holder that allows you to keep important documents within easy reach, eliminating the need to search through piles of paper. Then there's the magnetic accessories hub which provides a convenient place to store your pens, cables, and other small items.
For multitaskers, the Moft Smart Desk Mat is a game-changer. It keeps your workspace organized and efficient, ensuring everything you need is within arm's reach. Whether working on a laptop, reviewing documents, or brainstorming ideas, this mat enhances your workflow and keeps your desk clutter-free. Its premium design and an available black, blue or brown finish also upgrade your workspace's overall look and feel.