What Is A KVM Switch And Who Should Use One?

A few decades ago, home computers were rare. Not only were they expensive, but they weren't considered very useful for the average person. Having a single computer for an entire family was common. But as computers have become the backbone of our daily lives, growing more portable and affordable along the way, most of us have at least one computer, and many have two or more.

You may have a desktop PC at home and a laptop you take on the go, or maybe you've got a work-issued laptop that lives alongside your personal machine. Compounding the headache, you might even have both a Mac and a PC. You've probably wished you could switch between your computers more easily, especially if you've got an external monitor, mouse, or keyboard you're constantly plugging back and forth.

Luckily, the solution for those juggling multiple computers comes in the form of a little gadget called a KVM switch. The acronym stands for "Keyboard, Video, Mouse" because those are the inputs these devices help you switch from one computer to another. By plugging both computers into a KVM switch, you can seamlessly move a single set of peripherals back and forth. These devices can save you tons of hassle and can also be quite affordable, making them one of the essential home office gadgets. Here's what exactly a KVM switch is, which computer setups can take advantage of them, and how to choose the right one.

