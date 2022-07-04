How To Use The Green Screen Effect On TikTok

TikTok has hundreds of tools and tricks for creators who want to make fun, one-of-a-kind videos. However, according to the social media company, one of the most-loved editing tools among its users is its green-screen effect (via TikTok). The company based its popular green screen filter on the green screens that are used in the movie industry. These green screens are, in fact, huge canvases used as replacement backdrops for various movie scenes.

TikTok adapted the concept to create faux virtual backgrounds for its users. When you use a green screen in your video, you no longer have to be stuck in the confines of your room. You now can be anywhere – from cobbled streets in a far away town or underwater. Not only does the effect make your videos exciting and fun, but it also serves as a replacement backdrop just in case your space is not camera ready.

You're not limited to using stock backgrounds from TikTok's collection either. You can drag photos and videos from your photo album as well as use GIFs or special memes to create custom videos for your audience. Here's how you can set up a green screen effect for your TikTok account.