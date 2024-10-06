How To Use Green Screen On The CapCut App

If you're trying to make professional-looking videos on your smartphone or tablet, you've probably at least heard of CapCut. The mobile video editor made by TikTok parent company ByteDance routinely tops the charts for video editors in Android's Play Store and the Apple App Store, and for good reason. You don't need to be a video editing expert to use it, and it is by far the most well-supported and robust mobile video editor (aside, perhaps, from Final Cut Pro on the iPad Pro). Moreover, CapCut's editing features feel like magic much of the time, as the app continues to employ impressive AI capabilities that eliminate time-consuming processes of the sort that have long been the bane of video editors.

One of the things CapCut simplifies most is the process of green screening, in which footage shot in front of an unnaturally green background is used to cut out the green parts of the frame, allowing the subject to be placed in front of other imagery. Traditionally, green screening was used because an editor could simply use the green background as a reference to quickly cut away unnecessary parts of an image.

However, thanks to its AI and machine learning capabilities, CapCut can do this with pretty much any footage, so long as the subject is clearly separated from the background (such as a person standing in front of a plain, white wall or in an empty field). Removing the background from a video without a real green screen would take an editor working in traditional programs many painstaking hours, but CapCut can do it in mere seconds with most footage. So, here's how to apply green screen effects to your videos in CapCut.

