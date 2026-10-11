6 Of The Best Mechanical Keyboards You Can Buy For Your PC In 2026

If you want a high-end mechanical keyboard useful for both intense gaming and regular work, the Keychron Q6 Ultra 8K could be one to consider. A $239.99 price tag — lowered by $25 on sale at the time of writing — can be a tough pill to swallow, but multiple reviewers have praised the overall typing experience, so clearly the Q6 Ultra 8K is doing something right. Audiophile-Heaven even went so far as to call it the best mechanical keyboard you can get right now, which may not be a huge surprise, given it's coming from one of the most reliable mechanical keyboard brands around.

Build quality is one area where reviewers were thoroughly impressed. The Q6 Ultra 8K comes with a sturdyaluminum body, in either black or white color options. With a hefty weight of 5 pounds, it's clear that this is supposed to stay on a desk. The polycarbonate backplate under the keyboard is scratch-resistant and further enhances its sturdiness. A USB-C connection is ideal for this laptop — especially if you're going to use it for gaming — but the 2.4GHz wireless receiver should be pretty fast in its own right. Of course, you can always resort to a Bluetooth connection if convenience is paramount and input lag isn't something you're concerned about.

While the stock keycap quality is improved over the previous model, Audiophile-Heaven felt that they were a bit too tall to type comfortably with. If you face this problem with the keyboard, then rest assured that the Q6 Ultra 8K's compatibility with keycaps from major brands — such as Gateron, Cherry, Kailh, and Panda — means this keyboard can be customized however you see fit.