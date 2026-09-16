5 New Anker Products Announced In September 2026
Anker seems like it's everywhere, and part of the reason is its wide product portfolio. Some of Anker's products have received hundreds of five-star reviews, too, indicating how much people love the company's gadgets. Whether you want a power bank, power brick, or USB-C cable, Anker has a wide selection to choose from.
At IFA 2026, which took place from September 2 through September 8, the company showcased new products that expand its product portfolio even further, bringing consumers fresh options across its various sub-brands and product categories. The latest Anker products include gadgets aimed at people who need more convenient ways of charging their devices, staying powered while on the go, and more.
In total, Anker announced 22 products in September, which is a significant number considering the sheer amount of devices it already has on the market. Out of the 22 products announced, we'll only discuss five that we think you should certainly have a look at. Some of these items are from the main Anker brand, while others are from Soundcore, one of many tech brands that Anker currently owns.
Anker MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro
Anker is likely the best major power bank brand currently operating, so it's no surprise it has a new power bank, the MagGo Power Bank Pro 2. This Qi2 magnetic power bank offers wireless charging speeds of up to 25W, with an active cooling system made up of a tiny fingertip-sized fan and dual air channels.
According to the company, it can charge an iPhone 17 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 25 minutes or from 0 to 25% in about 10 minutes. The power bank has a 10,000mAh battery, so it should be able to charge your iPhone 17 Pro or even iPhone 18 Pro and still have some charge left for top-ups. Even though wireless charging is its main selling point, you can still charge wired devices thanks to its included USB-C port.
The USB-C port is much faster, supporting charging speeds of up to 45W. It's also how you'll recharge the MagGo Power Bank Pro 2. It'll charge quite fast, with Anker claiming 52 minutes to reach 80% charge, as long as you use a 45-watt charger. The Anker MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro costs $109.99.
Anker Laptop Charger Pro
Another charging gadget Anker revealed in September is the Anker Laptop Charger Pro, whose major selling point is its ability to detect the connected device. Detecting the connected laptop allegedly lets the charger use an optimized charging curve to help reduce battery degradation.
The charger is said to identify all Mac laptops automatically and about 90% of Windows laptops using a dedicated desktop app. Users can also set an 80% charge limit, adding yet another way to improve battery longevity. The Laptop Charger Pro has a display that shows several charging metrics, such as the current power output and temperature. This charger maxes out at 100W, so it isn't necessarily the fastest in the world — even Anker has faster charging bricks in its portfolio — but its added features may appeal to some.
Anker designed the Laptop Charger Pro for portability, with a compact design and folding prongs. According to the company, the new Laptop Charger Pro is 38% smaller and 33% lighter than the previous version. If you'd like to get your hands on the Anker Laptop Charger Pro, you'll have to pay $60.
Anker MagStand Charging Station
The Anker MagStand Charging Station is a magnetic wireless charging stand that can charge three devices simultaneously. However, the single charging pad means you can only charge one device wirelessly; the other two must charge via cable. Like the Anker MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro, this model is Qi2.2 compatible and supports the protocol's maximum 25W output.
The MagStand Charging Station has a single retractable USB-C cable, which supports speeds up to 60W. In addition to the wireless charging pad and included cable, the MagStand Charging Station offers a USB-C port that outputs 30W. This charging pad also has a built-in display that shows charging information, which is great for those who want to keep track of such metrics.
Like the MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro, Anker has built an active cooling system into the MagStand Charging Station to keep the device cool while charging, which should help keep the battery in good shape for longer. The MagStand Charging Station also has a feature called Care Mode that slows charging at night and only fills the battery when it's time for your alarm to go off.
Anker Soundcore Space 2 Pro
Anker also revealed a selection of audio products at IFA, including Anker Soundcore Space 2 Pro over-ear headphones. The Anker Space 2 Pro headphones succeed the Space One Pro and offer several changes, most notably reduced weight. At 9.3 ounces (264g), the Soundcore Space 2 Pro headphones are lighter than Apple's 13.6-ounce AirPods Max 2.
Like its predecessor, it's a wireless pair of headphones that supports adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). Battery life is claimed to be 30 hours with ANC enabled, and twice as long if you disable the feature. The Soundcore Space 2 Pro supports Bluetooth multipoint, allowing you to connect multiple devices simultaneously. These headphones are powered by the company's own Anker Thus AI chip, which is said to help deliver clear audio during calls — Anker touts improved call quality as another improvement over the original pair.
For better sound quality while listening to music wirelessly, Anker has included support for the LDAC Bluetooth codec, which supports a higher bit rate of up to 96kHz and 32 bits over Bluetooth. However, it comes with several catches: You'll need to connect the headphones to a single device to use it, for one, and LDAC also isn't supported on iPhones. These new headphones launch on September 22, 2026, with a $200 sticker price.
Anker Soundcore Liberty Buds 2
Another new Anker audio product is the Soundcore Liberty Buds 2. These true wireless earbuds succeed the Soundcore Liberty Buds, with the company making big claims about improvements to call quality thanks to its new Thus AI chip. Beyond its AI-powered noise removal and voice enhancement, Anker has equipped the earbuds with eight sensors. These earbuds support AAC, SBC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs.
The Soundcore Liberty Buds 2 earbuds use 9.2-mm drivers to produce sound, and each earbud has a 60mAh battery that provides up to 12 hours of uptime. As is standard for earbuds, they ship with a charging case that offers extra juice, with its 580mAh offering a total of 46 hours of use with ANC disabled. Enabling ANC drops battery life per charge to seven hours. Users also get a Transparency mode, which has a similar effect on battery life.
The earbuds have an IPX55 rating, meaning they can withstand some splashes and even sweat, making them suitable for workouts. The Anker Soundcore Liberty Buds 2 will launch on September 22, 2026, and will set you back $130.