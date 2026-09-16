5 New Anker Products Announced In September 2026

Anker seems like it's everywhere, and part of the reason is its wide product portfolio. Some of Anker's products have received hundreds of five-star reviews, too, indicating how much people love the company's gadgets. Whether you want a power bank, power brick, or USB-C cable, Anker has a wide selection to choose from.

At IFA 2026, which took place from September 2 through September 8, the company showcased new products that expand its product portfolio even further, bringing consumers fresh options across its various sub-brands and product categories. The latest Anker products include gadgets aimed at people who need more convenient ways of charging their devices, staying powered while on the go, and more.

In total, Anker announced 22 products in September, which is a significant number considering the sheer amount of devices it already has on the market. Out of the 22 products announced, we'll only discuss five that we think you should certainly have a look at. Some of these items are from the main Anker brand, while others are from Soundcore, one of many tech brands that Anker currently owns.