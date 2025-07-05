Can You Set A Battery Charge Limit On Your Laptop? (And Why Would You?)

The batteries fitted inside electronic gadgets in our homes and backpacks are consumables, which means they lose their mojo over time. In technical terms, they undergo a process called electrochemical aging, where the battery's capacity and charging performance degrade over time due to chemical and physical changes. The batteries fitted inside Windows laptops are no exception.

Over time, the laptop's battery starts losing its charge retention capacity, and as a result, it lasts fewer hours on a full charge. Moreover, it loses its ability to supply the required amount of power to maintain peak system performance, leading to throttling of app experiences and undue heating. Soon, the battery reaches a stage where it can no longer fully boot up the laptop or keep it running for a meaningful span of time, eventually requiring replacement. There are, however, a few steps you can take to slow down the process of battery aging.

According to research by Battery University, limiting the charging level to somewhere around 80% (the 80% rule) prolongs the life of lithium-ion batteries, the kind you will find fitted inside phones, tablets, and laptops. The overarching idea is to reduce the number of charge-discharge cycles by decreasing the per-cell voltage stress and the related thermal factors. Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn't offer an OS-level setting to set the peak charging capacity to 80%. Thankfully, PC brands have created their own systems to offer this facility on their products.