Apple Watch, like many modern electronics, is powered by a lithium-ion battery. This type of battery lasts longer when you don't charge it to a full 100% and avoid keeping it at such a such for extended periods. Instead, partial charges to 80% are better to extend the battery lifespan. The problem, though, is that you probably won't be standing by all the time to manually unplug your device at just the right moment.

To solve this dilemma, Apple integrated a nifty feature into the Apple Watch to cap the charge level without your intervention. This is called Optimized Battery Charging, and by default, it's automatically activated during the initial setup. What this feature does is simple: as you use and charge your watch over time, it keeps a close eye on your daily charging behavior. Its built-in machine learning monitors whether you charge overnight, how often you charge throughout the day, and where you typically charge your watch, among other things.

Using this information, your Apple Watch then decides whether or not to limit your battery between 75 to 80%. If it predicts that the charging session will take a long time (such as when charging overnight), it will prevent charging past 80% and only fully top up just before the time you typically unplug the watch. This way, your battery will experience less wear and tear from charging.

If you want to fully charge your Apple Watch for your outdoor adventure, though, say, you're going on a walking city tour or a day hike with friends, you can just disable the Apple Watch's Optimized Battery Charging right from the Settings. Just navigate to Settings > Battery > Battery Health and switch it off.