How To Turn Off Optimized Battery Charging On Your Apple Watch

In every lithium-ion battery-operated device, the capacity to hold charge diminishes over time due to regular usage. You may find that your phone's battery isn't as powerful as it was when it was brand new owing to factors like temperature, the number of charge cycles, and the duration the battery remains fully charged. Recognizing this, Apple has incorporated a battery health indicator on its devices, allowing users to monitor the status of their battery health.

One of the measures implemented by Apple to enhance battery life is Optimized Battery Charging, which means strategically slowing down the charging process of your device, thereby avoiding situations where the battery remains at a full charge for long periods. Basically, your device learns your charging habits. So, let's say you normally charge your Apple Watch overnight before your morning run, the feature might adjust the charging rate. It ensures the battery doesn't reach 100% until just before you wake up for your run. While this feature offers benefits in terms of battery health, it might not be suitable for everyone. Maybe you need full charges at unpredictable times throughout the day, then this feature may not be necessary.