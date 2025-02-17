Why Are Green Screens Green? Here's How They Work

Movies and TV shows have come a long way thanks to advancements in computer-generated imagery. While it might come as a disappointment to find out that Spider-Man never actually visited space or that the Jurassic Park is barren land for the most part, it is thanks to CGI and other visual effects techniques that allow us to be transported into different realities.

Complex environments can be created digitally, saving not just time but the cost of production. Filmmakers achieve a blend of reality and computer-generated backdrops thanks to a technique called chroma keying. If you've ever seen behind-the-scenes footage of a movie, TV show, or commercial, you have likely spotted giant solid green walls or curtains. These are what are referred to as green screens, and are what allow editors to add in any background to a scene, while retaining the subjects in frame, such as actors.

You can even use the green screen effect on CapCut and other mobile-ready video editing apps. Green screens themselves don't pack in any technology or possess any special traits — other than being perhaps the most distinguishable color on set. If you're curious as to how green screens work, and why they're even green in the first place, give this quick explainer a read.

