6 Tips & Tricks To Edit iPhone Videos Like A Pro

It does not matter what kind of camera you have, be it an iPhone, an Arri Alexa, or a 70-millimeter IMAX film camera. Once you have shot your footage, it will need to be color-graded. You will almost never see raw, ungraded material out there if the aim is to have a professional, distinct look to what you shoot. For some, this just means slapping a preset filter on what they have shot, and while one of those may get you close to what you want your image to look like, there are so many more ways to manipulate the colors, shadows, and texture of your image to get it to exactly what you want it to look like.

Open your video in your Photos library. Select the Edit button in the top-right corner menu of the screen. At the bottom of the screen, you will see four options to choose from, where you will select Adjust.

Once you have selected that, you will have a selection of 15 options in a horizontal menu that you swipe through, and all of them alter what your footage looks like in some way. They include things like Exposure, Saturation, color temperature, tinting, and more. With each option, you will have a slider that you scroll to the left or right to meet the needs of what you want the image to look like. Of course, if you want to stick to the preset filters, you are more than welcome to do that, but they won't be as specific as your eye can be.