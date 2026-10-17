14 Harbor Freight Bauer Power Tools With Hundreds Of 5-Star Ratings
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Bargain hardware retailer Harbor Freight owns a wide range of tool brands, all of which offer consumers low-cost tools in almost every product category imaginable. Whether you want hand tools such as ratchets or wrenches, generators and diesel engines, power tools, or even safes, there's a Harbor Freight brand out there that'll give you a good-value deal on something you require.
One of those many brands is Bauer, as they are solid mid-tier power tools that, while not quite on par with the very best major tool brands, offers decent-performing products that rival those from other in-house brands such as Kobalt, as well as bigger names like Ryobi. Sure, they're not premium tools like those from DeWalt or Makita, but Bauer has a range of highly-rated products that Harbor Freight shoppers like quite a lot, with many having excellent reviews on the Harbor Freight online storefront — and boasting hundreds, if not thousands of 5-star ratings.
While a good review score and plenty of 5-star ratings from buyers aren't sure-fire guarantees that you're going to get a brilliant tool, they certainly help tilt the odds significantly in your favor. So, whether you're in the market for a good-value Bauer tool or are simply curious, let's run through a selection of very highly-regarded Bauer power tools.
20V Cordless Ratchet
If you need a cost-effective, straightforward cordless ratchet, then Bauer might be the brand to consider. The brand makes ⅜-inch and ½-inch 20V Cordless Ratchets, both of which cost $60 and share a strong 4.7 out of 5-star rating from 600-plus users, with just over 500 5-star ratings at the time of writing.
Bauer's 20V ratchet has broadly similar specs between the two drive sizes, with the only notable difference between them being the torque: The ½-inch version's motor makes 45 ft-lbs max, while the ⅜-incher makes 40. Beyond that, both max out at 225 rpm and have housings that will endure up to 240 ft-lbs of manual torquing. Other design features include durable all-metal gears, an electric brake, and a variable-speed trigger. It's also designed to fit in engine bays, with a recessed head that should make it easier to use in cramped spaces.
Buyers generally appreciate the performance and value of Bauer's cordless ratchets, with many highlighting how good it is for working on cars and for smaller DIY jobs. It's probably not the tool to get if you're a serious pro, but it might well be enough for most other users.
2.8-amp, 5-inch Random Orbit Palm Sander
Bauer's 2.8-amp, 5-inch Random Orbit Palm Sander is likely one of the brand's most popular offerings, at least if we go by user ratings: The $20 tool has over 4,700 at the time of writing, with a very strong 4.6 stars out of 5 overall. By extension, it has one of the highest number of 5-star ratings, too, with just over 3,500 of those user responses being 5 stars; 96 percent of buyers say they'd recommend the tool to others.
Bauer's random orbital sander is far from the highest-end offering out there, but it should be fine for more casual users. It offers 13,000 oscillations per minute and a ³⁄₃₂-inch orbital movement to minimize swirls. You get a variable speed control with six speeds and a rubber palm grip for comfort on the job. This corded tool, as the name indicates, has a 2.8-amp motor and uses a fan to keep the internals cool.
Users particularly like the price and overall value, which is understandable given the $20 Harbor Freight is asking. That said, while there aren't many negative reviews overall, repeated complaints about sub-par power and premature failures may be worth bearing in mind before buying.
3 Gallon, 3 Peak HP Wet Dry Vacuum
Bauer makes a few wet dry vacuums, but this $40 3-gallon, 3-hp wet dry vacuum might just be the most popular of the bunch, if its 4,000-plus user ratings on the Harbor Freight website are anything to go by. It's not just popular, either: It's also very well liked, as shown by the nearly 3,100 5-star ratings that combine to give it a strong 4.7 out of 5-star overall score.
As you might have figured from the name, this Bauer vacuum has a 3-gallon tank and a motor capable of 3 hp of peak power. Unfortunately, Bauer doesn't list its CFM, which would indicate how much suction this vacuum can actually generate. The highly positive rating suggests that it's certainly powerful enough the average user though, especially for the price.
Bauer ships this vacuum with a 4-foot kink-resistant hose, a reusable dry filter, a foam filter, and two nozzles: a crevice nozzle and a gulper nozzle. It has an exhaust port, so you can use it as a makeshift blower, and it also has an accessory holder so you don't end up misplacing the nozzles. If you'd prefer cordless operation, though, then Bauer's well-liked 20V cordless wet dry vacuums may be more your speed.
20V Cordless, ½-inch Hammer Drill Driver Kit
While they may appear similar, drills and impact drivers serve different functions, although not everyone has the budget (or space) to have one of each. That's where drill and driver combo tools come into the picture, offering both in one unit — and, in the case of this Bauer 20V Cordless, ½-inch Hammer Drill Driver Kit, adding hammer drill functionality on top.
Given this versatility, it's probably not a massive surprise that over 1,800 Harbor Freight customers have rated the tool, with nearly 1,450 of those leaving 5-star ratings. As with so many Bauer tools, the value and price-performance ratio are big highlights, which makes a lot of sense given that you get the tool, a 1.5Ah battery, and a charger — which charges the battery in 60 minutes — for just $65.
Bauer's hammer drill/driver is a two-speed unit that maxes out at 7,200 or 27,200 beats per minute (or 450 and 1,750 rpm), with a ½-inch tool-free chuck and an LED to light up any tight or dimly-lit work areas. It has all-metal internal gearing for longevity and generates up to 450 inch-pounds of torque. The tool is reasonably light at 3.5 pounds, too.
20V Brushless Cordless, ½-inch, 3-Speed Impact Wrench
Impact wrenches are essential tools for anyone who likes working on cars, and Bauer has a very well-liked one that's perfect for anyone who wants to get started without spending $200 or so on a higher-end tool from DeWalt or Craftsman.
The $50 Bauer 20V Brushless Cordless, ½-inch, 3-Speed Impact Wrench offers specs that are, on paper, better than Craftsman's $200 20-volt Max Variable Speed Brushless ¼-inch Drive Cordless Impact Wrench, which probably goes some way to explaining its popularity. The Bauer generates 300 ft-lbs of torque, for instance, while the Craftsman tops out at 275. Similarly, Harbor Freight claims a maximum speed of 2,300 rpm for the Bauer, better than the Craftsman's 1,900 rpm. You also get three speed ranges with the Bauer, compared to the Craftsman impact wrench's two speeds.
Of course, real-world performance may not always echo on-paper specs, but Harbor Freight customers seem to like the Bauer quite a bit anyway, which suggests that it's broadly fine. Roughly 1,340 ratings, over 990 of which are 5 stars, make for a solid enough 4.5-star score, although it's worth noting that some negative reviews do claim that it doesn't deliver the claimed 300 ft-lbs.
7.5-amp, ½-inch Variable-Speed Reversible Hammer Drill
You might not expect a hammer drill to be one of Bauer's more popular offerings, but that does indeed seem to be the case here: the Bauer 7.5-amp, ½-inch Variable-Speed Reversible Hammer Drill has around 3,100 reviews, and well over 2,200 of those carry 5-star ratings. The major appeal, once again, seems to be the price, which, at $45, undercuts similarly-specced rivals quite significantly.
It is important, of course, to add the caveat that not all users would agree that the Bauer drill lives up to the company's claims, as the nearly 200 1-star reviews — about 6 percent of the total — suggest. Broadly speaking, though, the 4.5-star average rating suggests that it does a decent enough job, so long as you acknowledge that you're not buying a premium, jobsite-ready tool.
The 7.5-amp motor maxes out at 2,800 rpm and 45,000 beats per minute in hammer drill mode, all controlled via a variable-speed reversing trigger with locking functionality. Quality-of-life features include a 360-degree adjustable side handle, an integrated depth stop rod, and built-in key storage for the ½-inch chuck.
1,800 PSI, 1.2 GPM Portable Electric Pressure Washer
Bauer isn't necessarily a name you associate with pressure washers — unlike, say, major power washer brands like DeWalt, Ryobi, or Sun Joe — but user ratings suggest that the brand's 1,800 PSI, 1.2 GPM Portable Electric Pressure Washer might be well worth considering if you're on a tighter budget. At the time of writing, the tool has a solid 4.5-star rating from a shade over 600 users, with about 450 5-star ratings.
A recurring theme is how users have been pleasantly surprised by how powerful the Bauer is, considering its price and lightweight build. It's still not for heavy-duty power washing, but basic tasks like cleaning driveways and patios seem to be well within its capabilities. It's not too surprising, given the decent enough pressure and water flow that its 13-amp motor provide.
Bauer ships this pressure washer with a 20-foot non-marring hose and three nozzles. You get a soaping nozzle, a wide-angle 15-degree nozzle, and a high-pressure turbo nozzle. As you might expect for the price, this is a corded unit, although the 35-foot power cord shouldn't be too restrictive.
20V Cordless 18 Gauge Brad Nailer
Brad nailers aren't necessarily everyday tools, yet that hasn't stopped Bauer's 20V Cordless 18 Gauge Brad Nailer from becoming one of the brand's more popular tools. It has more than 1,900 ratings, and over 1,300 of those are 5 stars. The overall rating isn't quite as excellent as other Bauer options, but 4.3 out of 5 stars is still solid enough to indicate that the vast majority of buyers have had positive experiences with their purchase.
Bauer's $120 cordless brad nailer can drive up to 60 nails per minute, drawing from a side-loading 105-brad magazine. It takes 18-gauge brads ranging from ¾ to 2 inches long. The trigger has two modes, sequential or contact actuation, and the tool has a dry-fire lockout to prevent accidental firing when it's not loaded. Bauer also equipped its brad nailer with a tool-free depth adjustment, allowing for easy adjustments to suit the task at hand.
The slightly lower rating than other Bauer tools is a result of it having about 150 1-star reviews, which is, admittedly, still a small proportion overall. However, the frequency of complaints about poor reliability, jamming, and lack of power may give some buyers pause.
20V Brushless Cordless Variable-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool
Bauer's 20V Brushless Cordless Variable-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool might not be one of the outright best oscillating multi-tools money can buy, but it's a strong option if you can't afford one of the big names in the business. It's very much a budget-friendly choice at just $40 for the tool alone, and even if you add a 2Ah battery and a charger, you're still paying much less than a class-leading tool from the likes of Makita, for example.
Of course, you're not going to get quite the same performance, but this Bauer oscillating multi-tool is no slouch, either. It's a solid tool in general, with users particularly appreciating the value and overall performance, as echoed by the strong 4.8-star rating from around 990 reviews, with over 800 of those being 5-star ratings. On top of that, 97 percent of Harbor Freight customers claim they'd recommend it to others, very slightly better than other Bauer tools on this list.
It has a 2.9-degree oscillation angle range and a six-speed dial that maxes out at 20,000 oscillations per minute, an OPM rating that's on par with the Makita 18V LXT StarlockMax Multi Tool. Conveniently, it also sports a quick-change universal tool head that'll work with accessories from other multi-tool brands.
20V Cordless String Trimmer
Anyone with a yard will probably have use for a string trimmer to cut grass and weeds, whether in conjunction with or in lieu of a lawn mower. That probably goes some way to explaining the popularity of Bauer's 20V Cordless String Trimmer, at least if we're going by user ratings. Over 2,300 buyers have rated the tool as of mid-October 2026, and the vast majority — around 1,550 — are 5 stars.
Another point in the Bauer string trimmer's favor is likely the fact that it's designed to be three tools in one: Aside from its string trimmer functionality, it also functions as an edger and mini lawn mower, allowing it to very possibly be a one-size-fits-all tool for some homeowners. It runs at a maximum of 8,100 rpm and has a 12-inch cutting diameter, with automatic line feeding so you can keep going for as long as the battery has juice.
Other features include a telescoping arm that extends an extra 14 inches and a pivoting handle for more comfortable use. It ships with two spools of 0.065-inch line, support wheels, and two guards, the second of which is a flower-specific guard.
10-amp Variable-Speed Reciprocating Saw
Almost every self-respecting power tool brand will have at least one reciprocating saw, also known as a Sawzall, in its lineup, and Bauer is no exception. These tools help professionals and DIYers alike cut much more quickly through material than a manual saw, and come in corded and cordless variations.
Bauer's 10 Amp Variable-Speed Reciprocating Saw is of the former variety, which allows the company to keep the price down quite a bit: It costs just $60, a good deal cheaper than similar units from more prominent brands. The saw has a variable-speed trigger (with lock-on) that varies the speed between 0 and 2,500 strokes per minute, with 1-⅛-inch-long strokes. Other features include an adjustable shoe with a ¾-inch pivot and a convenient keyless chuck that lets you change blades tool-free.
The tool has over 1,100 ratings, with 870-plus being of the 5-star variety, making for a 4.6-star overall score. There are scattered complaints about poor build quality, but the vast majority of users are very pleased with the price-to-performance ratio for DIY tasks.
20V Brushless Cordless, 4-½-inch Slide-Switch Angle Grinder
Bauer is one of three Harbor Freight brands that offer angle grinders, with the other two being Hercules and Warrior. Bauer's offering sits between those of its sister brands price-wise, with the $40 20V Brushless Cordless, 4-½-inch Slide-Switch Angle Grinder offering an upgrade over the $15 Warrior 4.3-Amp, 4-½-inch Angle Grinder with Slide Switch — Warrior's only angle grinder — and sitting below the supposedly pro-grade Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless, 4-½/5-inch Slide-Switch Angle Grinder.
This middle child of Harbor Freight's angle grinder lineup has a maximum speed of 10,500 rpm and a ⅝-inch arbor size with a ⅞-inch adapter. As the name suggests it turns on and off via a slide switch. It also has a tool-free guard, a two-position side handle, and metal construction and gearing for better durability. The package comes with said guard and side handle, a flange nut, and a spanner wrench.
Harbor Freight customers are broadly positive about the Bauer angle grinder, with a 4.6 out of 5-star rating from 610 reviews. Five-star ratings account for around 480 of these, with buyers appreciating how much power the angle grinder has on tap.
8V Cordless Variable-Speed Rotary Tool Kit
Most of Bauer's highly-rated tools are single-purpose ones primarily meant for more serious DIY tasks or home maintenance. However, there are a few exceptions to that rule, one of which is the brand's $50 8V Cordless Variable-Speed Rotary Tool Kit.
Bauer's rotary tool offers a reasonably wide speed range, from 5,000 rpm to 30,000 rpm, with LEDs indicating the speed setting. The spindle lock allows for quick bit changes, which is handy given that it comes with more than 40 bits and other accessories, including eight grinding stones, two diamond grinding bits, 10 cut-off wheels, and 10 sanding drums. It comes with a built-in 8-volt, 2,000mAh lithium-ion battery and a charging brick as well, so you're ready to go out of the box.
It's not the highest-rated Bauer tool ever at 4.4 stars out of 5, but that's still not bad, really. Around 750 of those are 5-star ratings, with 90 percent of customers indicating they'd recommend it to others. That said, more than a few buyers had issues with the tool not charging (or only charging once), so you'd better test that functionality while the tool's under warranty.
6.5-amp Orbital Variable-Speed Jigsaw with Laser
If you've decided that it's time to add a jigsaw to your tool collection but aren't quite ready to commit to something from a big-boy brand, Bauer's 6.5-amp Orbital Variable-Speed Jig Saw with Laser could very well be a decent option — going by user ratings, at least. It has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from over 1,350 users, and nearly 1,000 of those are 5 stars.
As with many Bauer tools, the value is what users like the most, especially given the inclusion of a useful laser sight for $40. Now, to be clear, most of the reviews don't look like they're from professionals, so you'll want to look elsewhere if you think you'll use a jigsaw day-in, day-out. However, if you're a more casual DIYer then it'll probably be fine. Most of the criticisms center around premature failures — a common complaint among Bauer tools — and, more specifically, blades that don't lock, but some of the latter may be down to user error.
This Bauer jigsaw has four modes: three orbital and one straight cut, with variable speed that maxes out at 3,000 strokes per minute. It has a tool-less blade clamp, the aforementioned laser, and a dust chute, but doesn't come with a bag (or blades, for that matter).