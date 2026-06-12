The 5 Harbor Freight Power Tools With The Most 5-Star Ratings

Harbor Freight may just be one of the most popular hardware stores around, especially for budget-conscious buyers. It's not exactly synonymous with quality, but as always, there are exceptions; the tools on this list received a staggering number of five-star reviews, and many of these buyers have a lot of positive things to say about their purchase. Some products are very powerful for the price, others are so much cheaper than any alternative while still being reliable, and others yet are multi-function tools with surprisingly few limitations. All are a bit special in some way or another, and would deserve your attention even if they weren't extremely popular with Harbor Freight buyers.

Before we get into the article, we should point out that the premise of the list is a little biased toward cheap tools. We're looking for the most five-star reviews, so basic tools with wide appeal will be more represented than niche or pro-grade ones, even if they have a lower average score. It's therefore natural that a $20 corded heat gun that performs its function adequately will have more top reviews than an $80 cordless one with a slightly higher max temperature, as many people may be more likely to buy the cheap tool to save cash.

The tools on this list are all decent quality (and some may be incredible for the price), but you'll need to do your own research to make sure they fit your needs.