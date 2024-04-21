Who Makes Harbor Freight's Highest-Rated Belt Sanders & How Much Do They Cost?

The highest-rated belt sander available at Harbor Freight is produced by the power tool brand Bauer, which the retailer itself owns. SlashGear's report on who makes Bauer power tools whether they're any good determined that the company produces mid-range products that balance solid build quality and functionality with affordability. The Bauer 20V Brushless Cordless 3-inch-by-18-inch. Belt Sander is a good example, with users rating it 4.9 out of 5 stars on Harbor Freight's site.

As its name suggests, Bauer's cordless belt sander emphasizes portability by relying on a lithium-ion battery for power, rather than a plug. Its features include a lock-on switch for extended usage sessions and a built-in dust bag to collect debris while sanding. Compared to other belt sanders on Harbor Freight, this one is on the more expensive end of the spectrum, with a price tag of $69.99. Moreover, the unit does not include a battery or charger in the box, so consumers will have to buy those components separately.

The listing has substantially fewer reviews than several other Harbor Freight belt sanders, potentially because the product is rather compact. Other belt sanders tend to be longer, such as Bauer's 10 Amp 4-inch-by-24-inch Variable Speed Belt Sander. As such, even if the 3-inch-by-18-inch cordless belt sander may be popular, you may want to check out other options, including the Central Machinery 1-inch-by-30-inch Belt Sander.

If you're on a budget, keep your eye out for the best times of the year for deals and discounts at Harbor Freight, which typically includes the spring and holidays.