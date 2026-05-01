The 3 Home Improvement Chains Ranked Highest In Customer Satisfaction (And Who Took A Hit)

Finding the best home improvement retailer is about a lot more than just knowing the tips and tricks for shopping on a budget at retailers like Lowe's. After all, customer satisfaction is based on a variety of factors, each of which can move the needle at any time. But according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, you actually have a few solid choices, and they're all tied for first place.

The ACSI has a trio of heavy-hitters on top for 2026: Home Depot, Lowe's, and Menards. Each company earned a score of 81 out of 100. Both Home Depot and Lowe's scored higher than the year before, while Menards was slightly lower. The ACSI 2026 rankings place these companies ahead of other well-known home improvement retailers, including Tractor Supply – which has been in business since 1938 – and Ace Hardware, which took a notable hit in this year's index after being the highest-ranked last year.

The ACSI uses customer interviews to inform its rankings rather than relying on a single rating. Those interviews are fed into a model that measures customer satisfaction through a specific set of drivers. Those drivers include customer expectations, perceived quality, and perceived value. The results are then connected with customer complaints and customer loyalty to determine the final satisfaction score. This makes it possible for companies within the same industry to be compared using the same measurement system.