10 Things People Hate About Shopping At Lowe's

No matter which home improvement store has your heart, there are both things to love and hate about the shopping experience. Regardless of which location you visit, odds are, something will go wrong at some point. A bad day, or a bad attitude, can ruin your shopping experience at Lowe's, and as it turns out, that's a common situation.

A single bad experience — or a buildup of small issues culminating in a huge and expensive disaster — can cause shoppers not only to jump ship to another store, but also leave angry comments online. Reviewing a store location is one thing, but many shoppers at Lowe's hated the experience so much that they took to sites like the Better Business Bureau, TrustPilot, and Consumer Affairs to report their interactions with Lowe's staff and the shopping experience as a whole.

Lowe's, a publicly traded company, does a fairly good job of responding to shopper feedback online. However, that doesn't mean consumers always walk away happy. There is plenty that people hate about shopping at Lowe's, and they are not quiet about it, either. Here's what they hate the most.