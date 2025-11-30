5 Free Perks Anyone Can Get At Lowe's
Lowe's is the place to go for your fixes, new builds, replacements, or "I guess we're finally doing this" type of projects. You already know about its paint department, lumber section, bathroom fixtures, must-have tools, and cabinets. But what you might not know is that beyond its product selection, Lowe's offers a bunch of free perks and services most shoppers never take advantage of.
Whether you're wandering the aisles on a Saturday morning or scrolling their site in your pajamas, you have several no-cost tools, services, and surprises that make your life easier and your wallet happier. That's because stores like Lowe's know that the more they help you out, the more likely you'll be to shop with them. These little extras will help to guide your choices, save you time, and make you feel like you've got a pro in your corner. The next time you're at Lowe's, take advantage of these free perks that are highly useful but rarely promoted.
Paint matching
It happens to the best of us: You're mid-stroke on the last wall of the room, hoping and wishing you have enough paint to finish the job. Sometimes, you get lucky. In other cases, though, you're making yet another trip to the home improvement store. Whether you bought your paint at Lowe's or from a competitor, Lowe's can get you a paint match that makes it look like you bought enough paint the first time.
Lowe's paint matching service isn't just for paint, either. You can bring in a carpet sample, a piece of tile, a countertop scrap, a floor square, or even a half-empty can of paint that's been in your garage for the last 10 years. Lowe's will use its color matching technology to create a paint color that pairs with your sample. Even if you don't have the original paint swatch or formula, you can get a comparable color match in seconds. Even better, there's no extra cost for this service.
Lumber, pipe, and chain cutting
There's a rule every DIYer should know: measure twice, cut once. Lowe's can help with both, so you can get the job done faster (and done right). Once you know how much of a certain material you need (think lumber, pipe, chains, and even mini-blinds), Lowe's can cut it for free. This might save you from buying a special tool if you don't have a way to cut materials yourself. It can also make the pieces more manageable when getting them into your car and moving them into your work site.
You'll need to do some of the legwork initially: measuring the amount you need, preferably twice. From there, you can take your dimensions to Lowe's and tell them what you need. They will handle the rest, from measuring the material to making clean cuts. They can also add threading to galvanized pipes or black iron pipes, saving you yet another step in your project.
Recycling and disposal
Lowe's stores have their own on-site recycling programs, where you can dispose of items safely and responsibly. They accept a wide range of items that don't belong in the trash, including rechargeable batteries, plastic planters, CFL lightbulbs, and even old cell phones. You can check directly with your store to see what types of items they collect and where to bring them for recycling.
This program is a win/win for customers and the environment. E-waste is a growing problem, and electronics can't be tossed in the trash. They require special handling to avoid harming the environment (and possibly human health). Having somewhere that can recycle batteries and other electronics instead of tossing them makes it easy to recycle and protect our ecosystem. Many places charge a fee for you to bring your electronics or other items to recycle, but Lowe's does not. As an added bonus, Lowe's sometimes offers free haulaway on home appliances if you purchase a new appliance through them. They'll remove the old one for free, which saves you money and the hassle of finding somewhere to take it yourself. This service is not always free, so check with your local store first.
Room visualizations and design services
Visualizations make your ideas real. Sometimes, you have to see it first before you feel good about moving forward with a project. Doing this can save you time and money, allowing you to get the right design the first time. Lowe's can help with free room visualizations and design ideas for kitchens and decks. And even better: You don't always have to go into the store to get inspired.
Lowe's website has visualization tools for floors, blinds, and paint. You can upload a photo of the room you're working on, then choose materials that are available from Lowe's to see how they'd look in your space. If you need something more custom, stores offer design services for kitchens and decks. Expert designers will draft a computer design for your new space so you can plan your project without much guesswork. You can access this free service at the commercial sales desk at your local Lowe's.
My Lowe's rewards program
All the major hardware and home improvement stores have rewards programs: Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Harbor Freight, and Meijers, for example. Lowe's is no exception, and they have both a free and a paid version that reward you every day. With the My Lowe's Rewards program, each purchase earns you points, and those points convert into cash once you reach a certain threshold. Rack up enough points, and you'll move into a higher tier, where you get more perks and benefits just for being a member.
The My Lowe's Rewards program could offer free standard shipping, depending on your membership tier, exclusive "gifts" for members, and points boosters to help you accrue points faster. You can stack your perks with other programs, like the Military Discount Program and the Lowe's Advantage Card, both of which automatically give you Silver status in the My Lowe's Rewards program. Keep in mind that loyalty program eligibility requirements and perks are subject to change.