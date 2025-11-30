5 Free Perks Anyone Can Get At Lowe's

Lowe's is the place to go for your fixes, new builds, replacements, or "I guess we're finally doing this" type of projects. You already know about its paint department, lumber section, bathroom fixtures, must-have tools, and cabinets. But what you might not know is that beyond its product selection, Lowe's offers a bunch of free perks and services most shoppers never take advantage of.

Whether you're wandering the aisles on a Saturday morning or scrolling their site in your pajamas, you have several no-cost tools, services, and surprises that make your life easier and your wallet happier. That's because stores like Lowe's know that the more they help you out, the more likely you'll be to shop with them. These little extras will help to guide your choices, save you time, and make you feel like you've got a pro in your corner. The next time you're at Lowe's, take advantage of these free perks that are highly useful but rarely promoted.