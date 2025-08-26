Yes, Lowe's Now Has An AI Assistant - Here's How To Use It
While you may be familiar with using AI to automate your home, you probably haven't considered how it can automate your home improvement projects. But with the rollout of its new AI advisor Mylow, Lowe's hopes to change that. Developed in collaboration with OpenAI and debuted in March 2025, the retailer touts Mylow as the "first AI-powered home improvement virtual advisor," capable of ushering customers from brainstorming new designs to purchasing supplies and executing difficult installations.
And while some may initially find this a surprising use of AI, Lowe's AI app is all about bringing customers a personalized experience in a DIY field that often requires a high level of expertise. As Lowe's Senior Vice President, Chandhu Nair, puts it, "Projects require expertise, step-by-step support, and the right combination of materials. AI helps us bring all of that together. It's a way to democratize expertise, giving customers confidence and guidance at every stage. Mylow is a great example—it's like having a red-vested associate in your pocket, walking you through a project, recommending the right products, and helping you feel prepared to move forward."
Far from Lowe's first venture into the AI space, Mylow is the latest in a suite of AI products that the popular home improvement retailer is using to improve both its customer-facing and internal operations. In addition to the company's new web platform, Lowe's also launched a companion application for sales associates to address customers' individual needs in the retailer's 1,700 U.S. stores. On the back end, executives praise its AI innovation teams as revolutionizing the company's pricing, supply chain, and marketing processes. But will these applications have the same effect on your next project?
Using Mylow
The best way to think of Mylow is as a ChatGPT application connected to a Lowe's store interface. According to Lowe's, the queries Mylow can handle are as diverse as the projects its customers work on, ranging from reviewing handyman basics like how to plug a leak or when to plant certain flowers to more complex queries, like how to make your house more energy efficient. Users can further personalize their experience by adding their zip code, allowing them to get personalized recommendations based on their location.
In an interview with OpenAI, Nair uses the example of mulch to illustrate Mylow's various use cases. He highlights how the application can calculate how much mulch a customer will need, the best types for their region's climate, and what products might best fulfill these parameters. Users can then sift through and purchase their Lowe's products directly, opting for either delivery or store pickup. In addition to pinpointing the best Lowe's products, the company's AI system can help with a variety of questions,
Customers can use Mylow either in their web browser or the Lowe's mobile app. In both instances, users can navigate to the "Mylow" tab on the top row of the page, where they'll be greeted by a red vest and a prompt to "Ask Mylow." Alternatively, customers can go to lowes.com/Mylow to ask their virtual assistant their latest home improvement question. To use the application, however, users must create a free MyLowe's Rewards membership. Still in its beta phase, Mylow will continue to add functionalities, including text-to-speech and voice recognition abilities, which are set to be integrated into the virtual assistant by the end of 2025.
An AI-forward company
Lowe's is also using Mylow to revolutionize its in-store experience through its companion application, in which store clerks provide a more personalized and informed experience by leveraging Mylow's expertise to answer users' complex questions, checking project steps, product details, and inventory across the store's various departments. Brought to all its locations in May 2025, Lowe's executives boast that Mylo Companion is the first application of its kind deployed at such a scale.
This multifunctionality is hardly surprising, as Lowe's has been developing AI technologies for nearly a decade, investing in its Innovation Lab to revolutionize the company's internal and external operations. Its first major venture in consumer-facing AI was Style Your Space, where customers can upload photos and receive personalized style and product recommendations. Described by its CMO Jennifer Wilson as zen-Pinterest, the application enables users to better visualize how Lowe's products may function in their homes.
In addition to its customer-facing products, Lowe's is using AI to revolutionize its internal operations. Deploying more than 50 machine learning models, Lowe's uses AI to optimize everything from pricing and forecasting to its marketing and supply chain operations. One application of note is its partnership with AccuWeather, a popular weather app, to adjust stores' inventory to likely weather-based demand trends. As with any AI-powered efficiency push, observers are likely to ask how it will affect the company's workforce. Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison, for his part, has been vocal about the importance of customer-facing positions, saying at a June 2025 workforce forum, "Stay close to the customers because you will always have employment opportunities to grow." Given these comments, Mylow will hopefully serve as a blueprint for companies looking to deploy employee-centric AI tools that supplement, rather than replace, their workforce.