Yes, Lowe's Now Has An AI Assistant - Here's How To Use It

While you may be familiar with using AI to automate your home, you probably haven't considered how it can automate your home improvement projects. But with the rollout of its new AI advisor Mylow, Lowe's hopes to change that. Developed in collaboration with OpenAI and debuted in March 2025, the retailer touts Mylow as the "first AI-powered home improvement virtual advisor," capable of ushering customers from brainstorming new designs to purchasing supplies and executing difficult installations.

And while some may initially find this a surprising use of AI, Lowe's AI app is all about bringing customers a personalized experience in a DIY field that often requires a high level of expertise. As Lowe's Senior Vice President, Chandhu Nair, puts it, "Projects require expertise, step-by-step support, and the right combination of materials. AI helps us bring all of that together. It's a way to democratize expertise, giving customers confidence and guidance at every stage. Mylow⁠ is a great example—it's like having a red-vested associate in your pocket, walking you through a project, recommending the right products, and helping you feel prepared to move forward."

Far from Lowe's first venture into the AI space, Mylow is the latest in a suite of AI products that the popular home improvement retailer is using to improve both its customer-facing and internal operations. In addition to the company's new web platform, Lowe's also launched a companion application for sales associates to address customers' individual needs in the retailer's 1,700 U.S. stores. On the back end, executives praise its AI innovation teams as revolutionizing the company's pricing, supply chain, and marketing processes. But will these applications have the same effect on your next project?