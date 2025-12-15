Not Home Depot, Not Walmart – Here's Who Owns Lowe's

The notion of massive corporate monopolies is one that often gives consumers a reason to be wary. That's why many people go down the rabbit hole of company ownership, because it's good to know where your money's really going. When it comes to Lowe's, a random online rumor suggests that either Walmart or even Lowe's top competitor, Home Depot, is the owner. But in actuality, Lowe's isn't owned by any one entity.

Lowe's, the home improvement corporation that owns four tool brands, is a publicly traded company. This means that Lowe's isn't owned by a single parent organization, with true ownership instead being distributed among its shareholders. Some of Lowe's biggest shareholders are large investment firms, including JPMorgan Chase, as well as BlackRock and The Vanguard Group, both of which own stock in Ford Motor Company. These three firms together hold a major portion of the company's institutional shares, around 21.1 percent.

In fact, nearly 3,800 institutions combined own nearly 498 million shares, around 79 percent, of Lowe's stock. Meanwhile, individual investors and the general public own about 21 percent. Insiders, most often believed to be board members, own less than 1 percent of the company. All of this means that no single shareholder has a controlling ownership majority. However, institutional investors together likely have more influence than anyone else over company decisions.