Who Owns Ford And Where Are The Cars Built?

Since being founded by Henry Ford in June 1903, Ford has established such heritage and such history that it has become a major and influential car brand. People love it. Any car conversation inevitably involves it. Part of that success is down to iconic Ford models such as the Ford GT, GT40, Model T, F-150 SVT Raptor, Mustang, and Ford F-150, which dominates the U.S. market and often accounts for a significant portion of new F-series sales. Beyond the F-150, the Blue Oval boasts a notable slice of the overall car market in the US, with a 12.5% market share.

As for its ownership, Ford is a publicly traded company, which means it is owned by shareholders who bought its stock through a stock exchange like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). At the time of writing, institutional investors have a majority stake in Ford, with 59.11% ownership. Vanguard Group Inc leads the pack with 10.33% of shares, while Blackrock Inc. holds about 7.51% of Ford stock to emerge the second-largest shareholder. The State Street Corporation occupies the third spot with ownership of around 4.57%.

Other institutional investors include Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (3.32%), Geode Capital Management, LLC (2.16%), Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (1.19%), Morgan Stanley (1.10%), and many more. The Ford family, for its own bit, is part of the company's insiders, who collectively own 0.33% of Ford shares. Despite owning less than 1% of the shareholdings, however, the family holds 40% of the voting power amassed through the Class B shares (they're open to family members only), which is enough to keep them firmly in control of the company.

