5 Lowe's Tools Under $10 That Are Actually Worth Buying
Aside from its many in-house and exclusive brands, Lowe's has done a lot of work to make its offers more accessible, especially for budget-conscious customers. In recent times, Lowe's has launched its lease-to-own program, making even expensive tools more accessible to people who may need them urgently and for long-term use but can't afford to pay upfront. For casual DIYers or homeowners who only need to use tools for one project (or simply for people who don't have storage space), Lowe's also has tool rental programs for its customers. Apart from the standard power tools, they also lend out options for utility trailers, ladders, and even pickup trucks. Not to mention, the retailer offers a ton of free perks, ranging from useful services like pipe and lumber cutting to guilt-free recycling and disposal.
However, if you're planning to slowly build the workshop of your dreams, Lowe's also makes it possible, even if you're just starting with $10. To give you an idea about your options, we've made a list of recommendations for tools worth buying. To make it, we've analyzed existing reviews from the official Lowe's website. We looked into both general ratings and the pros and cons shared by highly satisfied and deeply dissatisfied customers. To understand the full methodology, head to the end of the article. But if you want some under-$10 Lowe's tools worth adding to your cart, keep reading.
1. Johnson Post Level Plastic 5.5-in 3 Vial Cross Check Level
Priced at just under $7, the Johnson Post Level can be your companion for all kinds of plumbing and leveling. Designed to attach to posts, poles, and stringers via a rubber strap, this post level weighs just under 0.3 lbs and measures 5.5 inches in both length and width. Made of plastic, the cross check level has three yellow acrylic barrel vials, which Lowe's lists as accurate to 0.001 per inch. Plus, it also comes with a one-year warranty for some added peace of mind.
On Lowes, the Johnson Post Level Plastic 5.5-in 3 Vial Cross-Check Level has received a 4.8-star average rating from 290+ customers. Among its owners, 93% have rated it at least 4 stars, with the most common positive feedback being that it works well and is a definite time-saver, especially since it works in different directions. One unique thing about it that several people have said helped set it apart from the crowd is its rubber strap, which allows for hands-free use.
Among satisfied customers, they mentioned that it worked perfectly for uses such as setting up and replacing posts and fences, mailboxes, flagpoles, and even deck installations. And perhaps, even more impressive, is that only 1% of reviewers gave it a single star. As of February 2026, only one person complained about its lack of accuracy, while another user said they thought its effectiveness was affected by static electricity.
2. Craftsman 6-in Screwdriver Bit Set 6-Piece
While there are other places you can buy Craftsman tools online, a lot of their products have been doing pretty well on Lowe's, especially when it comes to screwdriver bits. For example, Craftsman's just under $35 60-piece Screwdriver Bit Set has a ton of fans with over 230 Lowe's customers rating it 4.7 stars on average. While its other screwdriver bit sets don't have nearly as many reviews, all boast generally positive ratings that average 4 stars or higher, including many of its under-$10 offers.
Retailing for $6.48, the Craftsman 6-in Screwdriver Bit Set, 6-Piece is another highly rated, popular bit set made of high-carbon steel with a zinc coating. Made for compatibility with both impact and drill tools, it has a ¼-inch hex shank. Out of the box, it includes three Philips #2 bits, as well as slotted #8, Torx T25, and Square #2. On average, more than 160+ customers have rated it 4.7 stars, with 95% of users giving it at least 4 stars. In general, it received consistent applause for its reach, with dozens of people saying it was perfect for reaching hard-to-reach or tight areas. Not to mention, only 2% of users hated it enough to give a single star. Although even somewhat satisfied customers thought it would have been better if it were magnetic. There was also some feedback on slippage, which they said they could manage with more pressure.
3. Kobalt 4.5-in Stainless steel non-slip soft grip Scissors
One of Lowe's in-house brands, Kobalt, is popular for manufacturing everything from power tools to storage solutions and compressors. Given this, it's unsurprising that it has a ton of budget-friendly options under $10, including some of its scissors. At $9.98, you can snag a pair of Kobalt's Stainless steel non-slip soft-grip scissors, designed for household use. The set includes two scissors (5.5 inches and 8.5 inches), with the larger pair boasting a 4.5-inch blade.
At first glance, paying almost $10 for a pair of scissors can feel a little excessive, but reviews for this pair say otherwise. More than 510 Lowe's customers didn't just rate this set an overwhelmingly positive 4.8 stars on average, but the percentage of users who rated it 1-star didn't even reach 1%. However, people with big hands may be interested to know that one dissatisfied reviewer said the smaller of the two models wasn't so comfortable to use. Similarly, another person shared that the 5.5-inch scissors were not very useful. Despite all this, 96% of customers still rated it at least 4 stars.
Alternatively, if you're willing to increase your budget by a couple of dollars, Kobalt offers another highly rated pair of Heavy-Duty Scissors for $15.98. Although it's not as popular, 190+ Lowe's customers have rated it similarly, giving it an average of 4.8 stars. And of course, it's specifically designed to handle more demanding tasks beyond everyday home use.
4. Warner Pro Grip 6-in-1 2.25-in Carbon Steel Paint Multi-Tool
Even if you're on a budget, the $6.38 Warner Pro Grip 6-in-1 2.25-in Carbon Steel Paint Multi-Tool can be well worth the trip to Lowe's. Made for multiple functions, this multi-tool's 0.08-inch-thick full-tang carbon steel blade can handle a wide range of tasks, from scraping and spreading to opening cans, cleaning paint rollers, and more. Molded into the blade, the 4.7-inch Polypropylene handle is designed to improve comfort while remaining solvent-resistant. And of course, if you're the kind to want to support local products, Lowe's notes that it is made in the USA.
Most people who buy Warner's paint multi-tool seem to love it. For example, more than 250 people didn't just rate it 4.8 stars on average, but 95% of customers also recommended it. In addition, it has a largely positive rating: 94% of people gave it 4 or 5 stars, while only 1% thought it was 1-star material. In general, people think it holds up well in terms of durability. Some of the happiest customers said it was great for their needs as new homeowners and those who need to texture and paint whole houses. Not to mention, one interesting off-label use someone shared was using it to open the top of their dryer. But while many people liked its comfortable handle, a few not-so-satisfied customers said it would have been better if it were a little larger.
5. Kobalt Compact Lockback 3/4-in 1-Blade Folding Utility Knife
There are few tools as versatile as the humble utility knife, since they can be used for everything from opening Amazon delivery boxes and making crafts to even professional repairs. And if you're looking for an affordable one from Lowe's that can fit in your pocket, you can get the Kobalt Compact Lockback 3/4-in 1-Blade Folding Utility Knife for $8.48. Made of high-carbon stainless steel, its blade measures 1.06 inches by ¾ inches with a quick-change mechanism.
As of February 2026, this utility knife has an average rating of 4.6 stars from 380+ customers, with 91% rating it 4 stars or higher. With an 89% recommendation rate, most people thought it was reliable, comfortable, and good value for money. That said, the 5% of people who rated it only a single star had some pretty valid concerns, especially regarding the release mechanism. Several people have mentioned how it has a tendency to release accidentally when cutting, which has led to injuries.
Alternatively, if you want something that's similar but retractable, there's also the $7.28 Kobalt 3/4-in 3 -Blade Retractable Utility Knife with On Tool Blade Storage. But take note: while it also retails for less than $10 and has 470+ reviews from customers, it is rated slightly lower at 4.4 stars, with a slightly higher rate of dissatisfied customers (7%).
How we listed these tools
While there are a ton of under-$10 tools you can find at Lowe's, we isolated which options are worth buying in three key ways: average general rating, percentage of reviewers rating it 4 stars or higher, and percentage of reviewers rating it a single star. To gather this information, we referenced verified reviews on the official Lowe's website and included only tools with at least 150 reviews.
For its overall rating, we included tools that have received an average rating of at least 4 stars, indicating general satisfaction among reviewers. In support of this, we only included models in which more than 90% of reviewers gave it 4 or 5 stars. To help avoid products with recurring dealbreakers or that consistently fail to meet customer expectations, we also took note of products that have been rated a single star by only 5% of people (or fewer).
In some cases, we also mentioned similar products in the brand's portfolio that are under $10, as well as those priced slightly higher, which may offer unique features worth some consideration. However, these had no impact on their placement on the list.