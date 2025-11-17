5 Kobalt Tools Under $10 That Are Actually Worth Buying, According To Users
Although Kobalt tools can be found on online retailers like Amazon, it's probably best to not purchase them from anywhere other than Lowe's. From its inception, the Kobalt brand has been owned by Lowe's, and has served as the hardware chain's signature in-house tool line. Its tools are made by a variety of manufacturers, but every one of them can be found on the shelves of Lowe's stores or on the retailer's website.
The brand has a generally strong reputation among DIYers, but some of the brand's tools stand out as being a cut above the rest when it comes to quality and capability. To find these hidden gems, it's worth scouring the feedback from users who have already put them to the test, then left a review to summarize their experience. We've done exactly that, picking out five of the best-reviewed hand tools from the brand's current range.
Each of these tools has an average rating of at least 4.7 out of five stars from users on Lowe's website, making them some of Kobalt's top-rated products. Each retails for less than $10, although some can be found on sale for even less.
Kobalt 4.5 Inch Stainless Steel Non-Slip Soft Grip Scissors
The Kobalt Stainless Steel Non-Slip Soft Grip Scissors are one of the brand's cheapest tools, retailing for $6.98. They're also one of the best reviewed, with an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from over 460 reviewers on Lowe's website. Many reviewers compliment the scissors' sharp blades and comfortable grip, as well as praising their low price.
The set includes two pairs of scissors, one measuring 5.5 inches and another 8.5 inches. One reviewer reports that they used the larger pair "to cut through cardboard boxes and snip plant stems for flower arrangements," while they "took the smaller one into the bathroom." Another reviewer said that they "wanted them for use around the garage but ended up using them in the house," adding that "they work well. No complaints."
Among the few negative reviews, a common theme is that the scissors didn't live up to expectations in terms of their sharpness or long-term durability. However, these reviews make up a small fraction of the overall feedback, with users overall coming away impressed by the scissors. Moreover, they are backed by a lifetime warranty against defects, for added peace of mind.
Kobalt Speed Release Compact 3/4 Inch Folding Utility Knife
Although Kobalt didn't feature in our list of major utility knife brands, its knives still shouldn't be discounted. One knife that gets consistently positive reviews from users is the Kobalt Speed Release Compact 3/4-inch Folding Utility Knife, which retails for $8.98. At the time of writing, it has garnered over 140 reviews on Lowe's website, with an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars. One reviewer said that it "feels sturdy," and that "quick release and built-in storage make swapping blades convenient."
Another user claimed that they were "thinking of buying a second one just in case they change the style," since they love it so much. However, opinions differ over whether the knife offers anything particularly notable compared to its competition. One reviewer gave the knife a three-star rating, noting that the knife was "nothing special," and that they "have owned better."
Kobalt 6 Inch Fine Finish Cut Jab Saw
Kobalt has a deserved reputation for affordable prices, and sometimes it can even rival the prices of discount tool chains like Harbor Freight. In our rundown of on-the-go Harbor Freight finds, we named the Doyle Folding Jab Saw as one of our top picks. It retails for $11.99, but the Kobalt 6 Inch Fine Finish Cut Jab Saw is even cheaper, with a retail price of $9.88 at Lowe's. The tradeoff for saving a few dollars is that the Kobalt jab saw does not fold for easy transport, but that hasn't hindered its popularity among buyers.
Those buyers have given the jab saw an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from over 120 reviews at the time of writing. Many say that the tool has come in handy for cutting through drywall, although one reviewer also said that they used it for cutting up cardboard, which it went through "like butter." A common complaint even among otherwise happy reviewers was that the tool does not come with a sheath, with one user suggesting that keeping its original packaging is the best way to safely store it.
Kobalt 6 Inch Diagonal Cutting Pliers
Professionals looking for ultimate durability could consider a pair of Knipex pliers, which are available at Lowe's, but budget conscious DIYers don't need to spend so much. Even though they cost just $9.88, the Kobalt 6 Inch Diagonal Cutting Pliers get strong reviews from buyers, with an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from over 190 reviews at the time of writing.
Like most Kobalt hand tools, they're offered with a lifetime warranty from the brand. That should be enough to assuage any concerns that potential buyers have about durability, although reviewers provide further proof of their longevity, with one saying, "I have only used the warranty once in the 10 years I have been buying Kobalt tools."
The tool has only been given a handful of less positive reviews, with one user who left a three-star score saying that the blade chipped after a day's use while snipping aluminum. Aside from a tiny minority, the verdict on the pliers is overwhelmingly positive. That makes them a safe bet for DIYers, especially given their low price.
Kobalt 7/16 Inch 12-point SAE Standard Combination Wrench
If you're new to the world of automotive wrenching, it might be worth considering a cheap mechanic's tool set to get you started. However, if you're just looking to replace a lost or worn out tool, Kobalt's range of individual hand tools should have most things you need. Take, for example, the 7/16 Inch 12-point Standard Combination Wrench, which is available for $7.98. Like all the other tools here, the wrench gets consistently positive reviews from users, who have given it an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars across more than 160 reviews.
More than 100 reviewers have given the tool a five-star rating, with one of those reviewers noting that they've been using a set of Kobalt tools for 14 years. Another user highlights how useful the tool's red stripe is, making it easy to tell that it's a metric tool. Feedback about the tool's value for money and durability were also highly positive, with one reviewer drily summing up their experience with the tool by saying, "it's a wrench, and it wrenches properly." At less than $10, it's tough to ask for more than that.
Our methodology
Lowe's has a huge range of affordably priced products, but some are rated higher than others by customers. We combed through reviews left by buyers on the retailer's website to find useful products that had received particularly positive feedback, with each of the products featured here having an average of 4.7 out of five stars or higher from at least 100 reviews.