Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Kobalt Tools On Amazon
Kobalt is among the best cheap power tool brands, used by professionals and DIYers alike for large projects, as well as smaller jobs around the house. While you can order Kobalt tools from Amazon instead of brand owner Lowe's Hardware, it's probably not a good idea because of the company's warranty, which may not be honored if your tools are defective. That's mostly because Kobalt tools sold on Amazon come from third-party distributors and not from Lowe's itself.
Lowe's Hardware specifically states that Kobalt tools fall under the company's guarantee package, which includes their 90-day satisfaction guarantee. If you're not happy with your purchase for any reason, you can return it, new and unused, with a proof of purchase, to any Lowe's Hardware location. Lowe's also backs the Kobalt brand with other levels as well, from a limited one-year guarantee to even a no-hassle lifetime warranty. In every instance, the tool must be returned to a Lowe's store, thus excluding any tool bought on Amazon.
Then there's the possibility that you could end up with a refurbished, or even a counterfeit Kobalt tool, and in that case, you would definitely be on your own if the tool proved to be faulty. Luckily, Amazon has protections in place if you encounter any seller pushing counterfeit items, which can even include involving law enforcement. Simply contact Amazon on their site to report suspicious activity, and their team will take it from there.
Kobalt began as an American made brand
American-owned Lowe's Hardware first launched the Kobalt brand of tools in 1998. It was an effort to answer competitors like Sears, whose line of Craftsman tools had become synonymous with the company's success. At the time, Kobalt was seen as an affordable alternative but with comparable quality, and quickly became known for making tools every DIY enthusiast should have.
Kobalt's selection has grown over the years, and includes everything from hand tools like screwdrivers to power tools like chainsaws. You'll also find corded tools like the electric leaf-blower and cordless yard tools like the push lawnmower. Kobalt tools are made from chrome steel, a process in which a chromium coating is added to steel, making the tools harder and more resistant to corrosion. But while their classic blue tools are made with mechanics and homeowners in mind, Kobalt is no longer entirely made in the USA.
Kobalt tools are manufactured by different companies in several countries, including the Rexon Corporation in Taiwan, Flex in Germany, and Chevron and Globe Tools in China. In fact, only a handful of tools are now made by Great Neck Saw in the United States. Interestingly enough, Kobalt's website is somewhat ambiguous when it comes to the country of origin for their tools, which could indicate a desire to keep the spotlight off the fact that they're not primarily manufacturing in the U.S.