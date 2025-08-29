Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Kobalt Tools On Amazon

Kobalt is among the best cheap power tool brands, used by professionals and DIYers alike for large projects, as well as smaller jobs around the house. While you can order Kobalt tools from Amazon instead of brand owner Lowe's Hardware, it's probably not a good idea because of the company's warranty, which may not be honored if your tools are defective. That's mostly because Kobalt tools sold on Amazon come from third-party distributors and not from Lowe's itself.

Lowe's Hardware specifically states that Kobalt tools fall under the company's guarantee package, which includes their 90-day satisfaction guarantee. If you're not happy with your purchase for any reason, you can return it, new and unused, with a proof of purchase, to any Lowe's Hardware location. Lowe's also backs the Kobalt brand with other levels as well, from a limited one-year guarantee to even a no-hassle lifetime warranty. In every instance, the tool must be returned to a Lowe's store, thus excluding any tool bought on Amazon.

Then there's the possibility that you could end up with a refurbished, or even a counterfeit Kobalt tool, and in that case, you would definitely be on your own if the tool proved to be faulty. Luckily, Amazon has protections in place if you encounter any seller pushing counterfeit items, which can even include involving law enforcement. Simply contact Amazon on their site to report suspicious activity, and their team will take it from there.