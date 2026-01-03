What Happens To Returned Tools At Lowe's? Here's Where They Go

Lowe's is one of the most popular home improvement retailers in the U.S., and it sells a wide variety of products at its stores across the country. As expected of a retailer of its size, the company accepts returns and offers similar warranties to its close competitors — though Home Depot's warranties might be slightly better than those Lowe's offers. While tools sold by Lowe's typically come with a 90-day return policy, other products are covered differently (48 hours for appliances, 30 days for TVs and HVAC systems, and 365 days for trees, shrubs, and commercial users). Customers who are not satisfied with their purchase can return or replace the product within the specified return period. But what happens to these returned products once you hand them back to the store?

To understand how this works, we checked Lowe's return policy in detail. Under the company's "Outlet Return Policy," Lowe's specifies that items for sale at Lowe's Outlets may have cosmetic imperfections or may have been previous returns. This essentially confirms that at least some products on sale at Lowe's — albeit ones reserved for its Outlet locations — may have been previously returned by consumers. These items are usually unused or lightly handled products that were returned for reasons other than a manufacturing defect. That being said, only a few returned Lowe's products end up back on store shelves. The majority of them are dealt with the same way returned tools are treated at Home Depot: They end up becoming part of the retailer's B-Stock program.