What Happens To Returned Tools At Home Depot? Here's Where They Actually Go

The best part of returning an item to a retail store is the end. After all, the process can be a hassle, depending on where you shop. But once you have the money, or store credit, in hand, have you ever wondered what happens to the item you returned? When it comes to Home Depot, the answer depends on the condition of the item itself. For example, new tools that are still in the packaging and haven't been used could go right back on the shelf.

Power tools, home improvement products, or other items purchased at Home Depot may also go into the brand's B-Stock program when they are returned. This is a B2B program designed for resellers and other companies to purchase returned items. These returns are categorized by the condition of the item, and participating customers can shop by the pallet or truckload either by bidding on them or buying them outright. Home Depot also works with other B2B sites for bulk sales as well, including Liquidation.com.

Home Depot does sell reconditioned power tools as well. Because Home Depot doesn't disclose if reconditioned tools were previously returned in-store, it makes it hard to know if "new" tools are used or not. Plus, some of these tools are listed as factory reconditioned, which means they may not have come through Home Depot at all. There's also no official information regarding what Home Depot does with returned tools that are unrepairable or otherwise unsellable.