What Happens To Returned Tools At Home Depot? Here's Where They Actually Go
The best part of returning an item to a retail store is the end. After all, the process can be a hassle, depending on where you shop. But once you have the money, or store credit, in hand, have you ever wondered what happens to the item you returned? When it comes to Home Depot, the answer depends on the condition of the item itself. For example, new tools that are still in the packaging and haven't been used could go right back on the shelf.
Power tools, home improvement products, or other items purchased at Home Depot may also go into the brand's B-Stock program when they are returned. This is a B2B program designed for resellers and other companies to purchase returned items. These returns are categorized by the condition of the item, and participating customers can shop by the pallet or truckload either by bidding on them or buying them outright. Home Depot also works with other B2B sites for bulk sales as well, including Liquidation.com.
Home Depot does sell reconditioned power tools as well. Because Home Depot doesn't disclose if reconditioned tools were previously returned in-store, it makes it hard to know if "new" tools are used or not. Plus, some of these tools are listed as factory reconditioned, which means they may not have come through Home Depot at all. There's also no official information regarding what Home Depot does with returned tools that are unrepairable or otherwise unsellable.
Home Depot's tool return policies
It can be tricky returning tools to Home Depot, as it depends not only on what you want to return but when you do it. Most tools are covered under the company's 90-day warranty, which says returns must be in "like-new condition." You can also return tools during the 90-day window if they have manufacturer defects. If they have damage from normal use, however, you probably won't be able to get your money back. Keep in mind that if you are trying to return something, you will need a receipt as well.
For certain must-have tools that will complete any home garage, including gas-powered chainsaws, lawnmowers, and leaf blowers, you'll only have 30 days to return them. Like the items covered under the 90-day warranty, these tools must be unused. They must also be in their original packaging. Meanwhile, if you need to return a gas generator or gas pressure washer, you only have one week from the date of purchase to do so. These tools must be completely brand new as well, meaning they are untouched and factory sealed in the original packaging. If you try to return any tool outside of its return window, there's no guarantee Home Depot will be able to help.
If you do have an issue returning a tool to Home Depot, your best bet is to contact the manufacturer. If your tool is still covered by the manufacturer's warranty, chances are that company will be able to help. When in doubt, you can also contact Home Depot directly on its website or in-store with any questions.