Unsure If Your 'New' Home Depot Tool Is Actually Used Or Not? You're Not Alone
When one shops at Home Depot, chances are they expect certain things from their trip. Not only is it expected that they're able to find what they need, as Home Depot is known for its deep inventory and wide selection, but that the items themselves will be brand new. Whether it's a pricey find or one of the excellent Home Depot tools for less than $50, what you pay should match what you're getting in the box. As it turns out, though, there is some concern over Home Depot items supposedly being sold as new, only for it to turn out that they're actually used — and many customers have noticed this apparent trend.
If you suspect your "new" Home Depot tool buys are really used, you're not alone. Many have discussed the subject online, worrying that they've been duped. Redditor u/CubanCortadito brought up this supposed problem after buying a seemingly new Ryobi nailer. It was missing pieces and in poor condition, as if someone had used it, returned it, and Home Depot had put it back on the shelf like it was new stock. u/justiny0u raised a similar concern over a Milwaukee drill. While they weren't up in arms over it since the tool worked fine, for what they paid, they thought it should be in better condition and at least look new.
In most cases, this is all just a misunderstanding. A tool is returned, a Home Depot employee doesn't realize it was used, and they put it back up for sale as if it were unopened and had never been used. To avoid getting sucked into this trap, there are some helpful strategies you can employ.
Ensuring your Home Depot tools are actually new
Though it can get tedious, there are ways to ensure your Home Depot purchases aren't used. The most important thing is to make sure you're actually buying your Home Depot tools new. You may think you are, but you may actually be paying for a reconditioned tool. These are tools that were once used or were found to be defective, then repaired, and resold at a markdown since they're no longer brand new. Ideally, their performance won't be much different from new tools, but if you're wary, it's for the best to double-check that you're not buying this type of tool in the first place.
For in-store shoppers, the condition of the box can be quite revealing, too. If it's severely damaged or the factory tape seals are broken, there's a chance it was previously opened and put to use before being returned. As mentioned, it could've made its way back to the shelf without an employee thoroughly examining it and putting it with the returns. If you're able to see the tool perchance, giving it a once-over for any extensive scratches, dents, or other damage could also cue you into whether it's been used before or not. Should you end up with a used item you don't want, looking over the return policy and speaking with Home Depot staff are the best courses of action.
From massive, game-changing tools to small Home Depot tools you can fit on your keychain, Home Depot has all the tools you could imagine and then some. No matter what you're buying, though, it's wise to pay attention to the condition; this way, you don't end up with used pieces at new prices.