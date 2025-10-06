Unsure If Your 'New' Home Depot Tool Is Actually Used Or Not? You're Not Alone

When one shops at Home Depot, chances are they expect certain things from their trip. Not only is it expected that they're able to find what they need, as Home Depot is known for its deep inventory and wide selection, but that the items themselves will be brand new. Whether it's a pricey find or one of the excellent Home Depot tools for less than $50, what you pay should match what you're getting in the box. As it turns out, though, there is some concern over Home Depot items supposedly being sold as new, only for it to turn out that they're actually used — and many customers have noticed this apparent trend.

If you suspect your "new" Home Depot tool buys are really used, you're not alone. Many have discussed the subject online, worrying that they've been duped. Redditor u/CubanCortadito brought up this supposed problem after buying a seemingly new Ryobi nailer. It was missing pieces and in poor condition, as if someone had used it, returned it, and Home Depot had put it back on the shelf like it was new stock. u/justiny0u raised a similar concern over a Milwaukee drill. While they weren't up in arms over it since the tool worked fine, for what they paid, they thought it should be in better condition and at least look new.

In most cases, this is all just a misunderstanding. A tool is returned, a Home Depot employee doesn't realize it was used, and they put it back up for sale as if it were unopened and had never been used. To avoid getting sucked into this trap, there are some helpful strategies you can employ.