5 Tools From Home Depot You Can Fit On Your Keychain
When it comes to home improvement and DIY projects, few names are as recognizable as Home Depot, especially in North America. Founded in 1978, Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement retailer, with more than 2,300 stores spread across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, serving both seasoned DIYers and everyday homeowners. Walk into any Home Depot store, and you will find everything, from heavy-duty machinery to simple hand tools and even inexpensive home gadgets, to help tackle projects of every scale. You can find cheap complete tool sets for everyday work, tools you'll want to keep in your car, and eve more underrated obscure finds that will make your life easier as a DIYer.
Home Depot's smaller tools can also be real lifesavers in emergencies and situations where full-size options aren't feasible. You wouldn't take your power tools out just to open a champagne bottle, cut a zip tie, or slice open a package, after all. Quite a few things can be handled with the help of what are popularly known as keychain tools.
Home Depot carries a wide variety of these compact, lightweight, easy to carry little helpers, so let's take a closer look at some of most useful options.
Keychain compact measuring tape
A measuring tape is among the most basic tools you'll need in any building project. And when the tape comes in a compact form factor, then it becomes even more practical. Unlike bulky, full-sized measuring tapes meant for larger projects and sometimes require two people to use them, a compact measuring tape is designed for convenience and portability. Plus, you can easily carry it in your pocket, attach it to your keyring, or clip it onto your bag, ensuring that you have the measuring tool wherever you go.
There are a lot of options available at Home Depot, but the Milwaukee Compact Tape Measure costs just under $8. This keychain measuring tape is 6 feet long and comes with a coating that protects the blade from wearing out, plus the outer casing is made up of durable material, so it won't crack easily. It is dual printed in metric and SAE (inches, feet, and fractions of inches) scales.
Despite their size, most small keychain measuring tapes come with retractable mechanisms. A few models also come with belt clips, magnetic tips, and keychain loops to add more utility. At Home Depot, you will find a vast collection of compact measuring tapes from trusted brands, in various lengths, sizes, and styles. Whether you are a seasoned builder or a casual DIYer, a compact keychain measuring tape comes in handy when you need to make some quick measurements.
Keychain multi-tool
Few items are as versatile a keychain multi-tool. They combine several functions into one and can be attached to a keychain, bag, or belt. A multi-tool keychain brings convenience and also ensures that you have a tool for almost every situation. Depending on the model, a multi-tool keychain can include different types of screwdriver heads and wrench sizes or combine different tools such as a knife, screwdriver, scissors, a file, or even a bottle opener. You can carry all these items in a small form factor, no bigger than your car keys.
This negates the need to carry your everyday big toolbox. Whether you need to loosen a screw, pry open a can of paint, or crack open a bottle during a picnic, a multi-tool ensures that you aren't caught off guard. As mentioned, there are different types of multi-tool keychains, but you can check out the Nite Ize multi-tool keychain at Home Depot. It is made up of stainless steel and features a box cutter, bottle opener, wrench, ruler, and a flat-head screwdriver.
Another option is the Cat XL Multi-Tool and Multi-Tool Key Chain, which is a bit costlier. Apart from the 9-in-1 multi-tool, you also get a keychain tool set that includes a mini and medium slotted screwdriver, a bottle opener, an LED light, a Phillips screwdriver, and a knife. The folding design keeps the sharp edges away when not in use.
Keychain flashlight
Whether there's a sudden power outage, you're out on a late-night walk, or you are searching for dropped keys, having a light source can make all the difference. There are plenty of larger flashlights available in the market, but they aren't convenient enough to carry everywhere. You can buy a keychain flashlight tool that is not only compact but also readily available.
While Home Depot is home to several keychain flashlight tools, you can check out the Nite Ize Radiant 100 Keychain Flashlight, which is available for $22.98. It fits all types of keychains, has an LED light at 100 lumens, sufficient for seeing through the dark, is waterproof with an IPX7 rating, and is drop tested to 1 meter. It uses just a single AAA battery, and the light can be illuminated with just a simple twist. There are two modes, low and high, letting you adjust the light from a soft glow for reading to a stronger beam for outdoor use. It is rated to last up to 5 hours, which is sufficient for such a small light.
Keychain folding knife
A foldable knife is one of the best everyday carry items around, and having it attached to your keychain just adds more convenience. It is a versatile tool that you can use not only to cut open things but also to slice things, pry stuff, carve wood, and also in self-defense. Folding knives are designed to keep portability in mind, allowing the blade to be safely carried and tucked away when not in use. Modern knives come with stainless steel blades that ensure longevity and durability. Then some knives have ergonomic handles for a comfortable grip and a locking mechanism to keep the blade securely in place.
A keychain knife or a mini knife can also be a part of a keychain multi-tool setup; however, they are also available as a separate tool. For instance, the Milwaukee Fastback Stainless Steel Hawkbill folding knife is a good option. Though it isn't specifically meant for keychains, there is a lanyard hole, which can be used to attach to a keychain.
If you are looking particularly for a keychain knife, the Nite Ize DoohicKey Olive keychain knife has a 2-inch blade made up of high-quality, corrosion-resistant stainless steel and a high hardness level of 51-54 HRC, ensuring that it retains its shape for longer. There is a locking mechanism as well that keeps the blade locked in place when not in use. You can attach this knife to your keychain, slip it into your pocket, and use it when the need arises.
Keychain mini ratchet
A keychain mini ratchet can be attached to your bag, your car keys, or securely kept inside your pocket, and a good one should be durable enough to help with lighter duty work like tightening or loosening bolts and screws, whether you are at home or on the go.
The Milwaukee 7-in-1 multi-bit mini ratchet is a nice tool to have handy. Though it isn't one meant for keychains, there is a loop and storage clip that you can attach to your keyring. The ratchet offers a 4-degree arc swing and is made up of chrome, providing better rust protection. If that doesn't fit your bill, then you can opt for the Nite Ize DoohicKey Ratchet Key Tool, available for $16.98 at Home Depot.
Aside from a ratchet, it comes with a bottle opener, wrenches, a carabiner clip, a couple of Phillips and flat bits, a pry tool, and a scoring point. It also comes with a ruler that you can use to quickly measure things up.