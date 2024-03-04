5 Home Depot Tools That You Might Want To Keep In Your Car

Home Depot is a fitting name for the popular retail chain since it sells a wide range of tools and equipment you can use for building and maintaining your home. However, it also has plenty of products that either can be used or are designed specifically for your car. It's no secret that auto mechanics can charge pretty steep fees, so if you can make your own repairs — especially if they're minor ones or simple tune-ups or oil changes — you can save a lot of money by taking care of them yourself.

Obviously, some tools are more suited for larger repairs or if you're making changes to your car, and there are some must-have Home Depot tools for every home garage you might want to consider adding to your tool collection. But there are also tools that make more sense to actually keep inside your car, whether it's in your trunk, glove compartment, or somewhere else where you can access them. These tools are for situations where you might need to make quick repairs on the road that can't wait until you're home, like jumper cables or a lug wrench or accessories needed in the moment, such as a snow scraper.

It's also a really good idea to keep an emergency toolkit in your car that includes first aid, hazard reflectors, a fire extinguisher, and other essentials you may need in an emergency or when stranded on the road. In addition to those items, here are five Home Depot tools you might want to keep in your car based on positive reviews from reputable publications that have tested them (more information on this evaluation process can be found at the end of the list).