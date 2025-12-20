What Happens To Returned Products At Amazon? Here's Where They Go

Amazon's distribution network operates on a scale that's almost incomprehensible. The e-commerce juggernaut ships up to 25 million packages each day, and during the holiday season that number rockets even higher. But not all items stay at their destination. Thanks to Amazon Prime perks and the company's notoriously generous return policy, many items are shipped back. The company also allows customers to return products at brick-and-mortar retail locations such as Whole Foods grocery stores.

BBC Earth reports that customers in the U.S. return around 3.5 billion products a year, of which only 20% are actually defective. And, according to an investigation from The New Yorker, the total value of returned goods in the U.S. alone is roughly estimated to be around one trillion dollars. That's more than the GDP of most countries.

So, what happens to the shirt that didn't fit, or that expensive gadget you returned after a bad case of buyer's remorse? Ideally, they'd be inspected for damage or defect, and either returned to stock with an open-box discount or responsibly disposed of. But what actually takes place is both stranger and, perhaps predictably, more wasteful.

Investigating Amazon's return pipeline will lead you into an infinite black hole of endless, unwanted goods and giant warehouses full of wholesale mystery boxes, as well as billions of pounds of landfill waste. Although products do get reused in some cases, such as with Amazon resale warehouses, they are exceptions to the rule. Here's what you should know before you send back your Amazon purchases.