Common Mistakes Almost Everyone Makes When Shopping At Lowe's
If you're just running into Lowe's to grab a thing or two before tackling your next big DIY project, you might not be thinking much about how the pros shop the store. After all, you're just trying to get in and get out. But in doing so, you're actually making a huge mistake: You're leaving money, tips, and tricks all on the table.
You don't have to wait for some big savings event or seasonal sale in order to shop smarter at Lowe's. You don't need to exclusively shop clearance items, either. From store policies to in-house programs, Lowe's has a handful of hacks you need to know about if you want to avoid making the same mistakes as others who aren't in the know.
We'll walk you through everything you need to stop doing when you shop at Lowe's. From skipping free loyalty perks to overlooking rebates and price-match protections, these common missteps have been quietly running up your bill. For customers willing to do a few extra steps before heading to checkout, the payoff is definitely worth it.
Not signing up for MyLowe's Rewards
First and foremost, if you haven't signed up for MyLowe's Rewards, you need to change that. It's a free loyalty program anybody can sign up for, and it lets you earn points on eligible purchases, get rewards, and cash out in exchange for store credit. And any time you check out as a guest, you're robbing yourself of these future discounts.
Membership comes with tiered status levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. They're all based on your annual eligible spending, and each comes with its own unique benefits. Who knows? You might end up Gold faster than you think.
After you sign up, you just scan your member ID or give your phone number at checkout to start earning. Once a person reaches 500 points, they get $5 in MyLowe's Money. You can redeem that cash online, in-store, or in the Lowe's app. Online shoppers might also have to sign into their account before completing a purchase in order to qualify.
Missing offers in the Rebate Center
It feels like Home Depot and Menards rebates get all the attention, but Lowe's has rebates of its own, too. Just look at its online Rebate Center, as there are tons of qualifying offers on there, and they could save you hundreds off appliances and more. You can check using product model numbers, product type, or even offer numbers found on your receipt. Some offers available on the Rebate Center right now include $300 with the purchase of select water heaters, $420 with the purchase of a Samsung washer or dryer, and $300 with the purchase of a Goodman or MrCool furnace.
To redeem one of these Lowe's rebates, you'll have to submit claim details online (including store number, transaction number, and order number, depending on how the purchase was made). You also need to upload a copy or image of the receipt. For online purchases, you'll need the order number from the confirmation email or your MyLowe's account. Processing times can take six to eight weeks, and the rebate can be redeemed as a prepaid Mastercard or a Lowe's gift card.
Not taking advantage of the Lowest Price Guarantee
Just so you know, Lowe's will also price match. So if you see a great deal from a rival retailer but would rather buy it at Lowe's, don't miss the opportunity to get your discount. Lowe's Lowest Price Guarantee makes it clear: If you find a current lower price on an identical in-stock item from a qualifying retailer like Amazon, Lowe's will price match it for you – as long as you have proof. (That could be an advertisement, a website listing, a printout, or a photo showing the competitor's current price.)
The item also has to be identical and available to ship (if it's not available in-store). Better yet, the Lowest Price Guarantee covers the item price plus shipping and delivery costs. Online price match requests are a little more difficult, but they can still be done. They just need to be initiated through virtual chat or by calling customer service.
As a note: The policy doesn't apply to professional service pricing, custom or special-order products, discontinued or clearance merchandise, or refurbished items or bundle promotions. It also excludes rebates, "Buy 1, Get 1" offers, tax-free promotions, and certain holiday or one-time events. Pricing at membership clubs like Costco and Sam's Club can't be matched, either.
Skipping a free Home Repair Workshop
If you've ever gone into a Lowe's on a weekend morning, you might've run into one of their kids' workshops. But as it turns out, they recently started offering some for adults, too. These aren't arts-and-crafts sessions, either, as nice as that might sound. These are free "Home Repair Workshops," and they give you hands-on demonstrations on Saturdays and Sundays during regular store hours with no registration required.
Past workshop topics have included how to repair or unclog a toilet, replace faucets and fix drainage issues, patch drywall, and replace outlets or switches. If that's not motivation enough, the store often sends out a digital coupon book with money-saving offers tied to the workshop topic. Past promotions have included percentage discounts on toilets, vanities, bath faucets, USB outlets, toilet repair kits, and drywall repair patches, just to name a handful or two.
Not shopping at a Lowe's Outlet
Before you go do your shopping at a local Lowe's, see if your area has a Lowe's Outlet nearby. You might not even know they exist, yet they're offering discounts of up to 75% on select appliances, patio furniture, grills, lawn mowers, décor, and more. Inventory might even include new items no longer carried in standard stores, scratch-and-dent units at a major markdown, and returned Lowe's products available for even cheaper.
Just remember that outlet inventory is exclusive to in-store shopping and not available online, and all outlet sales are final. In other words, check out every inch of the product before you buy to avoid frustration once you get back home and spot something wrong. That said, you can still add a Lowe's Protection Plan to eligible appliances from the Lowe's Outlet for additional coverage beginning at either the purchase date, delivery date, or installation date. MyLowe's Rewards points can still be earned on eligible outlet purchases, too.