Common Mistakes Almost Everyone Makes When Shopping At Lowe's

If you're just running into Lowe's to grab a thing or two before tackling your next big DIY project, you might not be thinking much about how the pros shop the store. After all, you're just trying to get in and get out. But in doing so, you're actually making a huge mistake: You're leaving money, tips, and tricks all on the table.

You don't have to wait for some big savings event or seasonal sale in order to shop smarter at Lowe's. You don't need to exclusively shop clearance items, either. From store policies to in-house programs, Lowe's has a handful of hacks you need to know about if you want to avoid making the same mistakes as others who aren't in the know.

We'll walk you through everything you need to stop doing when you shop at Lowe's. From skipping free loyalty perks to overlooking rebates and price-match protections, these common missteps have been quietly running up your bill. For customers willing to do a few extra steps before heading to checkout, the payoff is definitely worth it.