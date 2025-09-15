Home Depot 11 Percent Rebate: Does It Still Price Match Menards?
Prior to 2024, Home Depot had a competitive price-matching strategy that went toe-to-toe with Menards' 11% rebate. The program gave customers a chance to submit their eligible purchases online for a percentage of their money back. It was a smart way to keep people from defecting to the green hardware store in search of a better deal instead of sticking with the orange one. Unfortunately, Home Depot shuttered the program in 2024.
Instead, Home Depot now has the Pro Xtra loyalty program, which is a free rewards program for contractors and professionals. Members get exclusive pricing, promotions, and rewards points on in-store and online purchases.
Home Depot also still has an active price match policy, and that includes Menards. Under the policy, shoppers can request a price match in-store or online if they find an identical item available at a lower price from a qualifying competitor. This means the product must be the same brand, model, and size, and it must be in stock at both Home Depot and the competitor's store or website.
Home Depot will price match against more than just Menards, too, including Lowe's, Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. However, the price matching doesn't extend to third-party sellers or auction sites like eBay. Limited-time promotions, clearance items, and contractor bulk pricing are also exempt from price matching.
How to get a price match at Home Depot?
To get Home Depot to price match in-store, you'll need to bring proof of the competitor's lower price, such as a print ad, a website link, or a screenshot. Show it to the cashier or the service desk, and, if it qualifies, your price will get adjusted before you check out. However, if the other retailer isn't local to you or doesn't deliver to your area, the price match won't work.
Online Home Depot shoppers have to show similar proof, but it has to be done by contacting Home Depot's Customer Solutions team through live chat or over the phone before placing your order. You can also request a price adjustment within 30 days if the price drops on Home Depot's site or at a qualifying competitor.
No matter which price match method you choose, remember that the same exclusions apply across the board. It's also worth noting that Home Depot won't price match whatever promotional codes or bundled discounts you find at other retailers, such as the Menards 11% rebate.
Does Menards still have an 11% rebate?
Menards still has its 11% rebate, and it has recently extended the amount of time you have to claim your rebate to one full year. Interestingly, as Home Depot stops honoring the 11% rebate, Menards essentially doubles down. Still, if you're in the Midwest, where Menards got its start, and the product you want is cheaper compared to Home Depot, then Home Depot very well could still match that price. You'll still need to meet the price match requirements in the fine print. Unfortunately, you can't count on getting that 11% back anymore.
While there's no telling if or when Home Depot will ever go back to honoring the 11% rebate, Home Depot's price match policy can still get customers a good, competitive price if they take the time to check other stores and gather enough proof to get it. Plus, there's always the Pro Xtra loyalty program, which offers benefits of its own to contractors and other pros.