Home Depot 11 Percent Rebate: Does It Still Price Match Menards?

Prior to 2024, Home Depot had a competitive price-matching strategy that went toe-to-toe with Menards' 11% rebate. The program gave customers a chance to submit their eligible purchases online for a percentage of their money back. It was a smart way to keep people from defecting to the green hardware store in search of a better deal instead of sticking with the orange one. Unfortunately, Home Depot shuttered the program in 2024.

Instead, Home Depot now has the Pro Xtra loyalty program, which is a free rewards program for contractors and professionals. Members get exclusive pricing, promotions, and rewards points on in-store and online purchases.

Home Depot also still has an active price match policy, and that includes Menards. Under the policy, shoppers can request a price match in-store or online if they find an identical item available at a lower price from a qualifying competitor. This means the product must be the same brand, model, and size, and it must be in stock at both Home Depot and the competitor's store or website.

Home Depot will price match against more than just Menards, too, including Lowe's, Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. However, the price matching doesn't extend to third-party sellers or auction sites like eBay. Limited-time promotions, clearance items, and contractor bulk pricing are also exempt from price matching.