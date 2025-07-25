Who Owns Menards And How Did The Company Get Started?
We live in a time with unparalleled access to goods and services. Not only is there a seemingly infinite number of online stores that will ship products straight to your doorstep, but there are also numerous brick-and-mortar retail locations for those who prefer an in-person shopping experience. This applies to basically every type of business and product you can imagine, including products like tools, hardware, and home improvement supplies. Big names like Lowe's and Home Depot may get a lot of the attention when it comes to these types of goods and services. However, various others exist, one of which is Menards.
Menards stores are located primarily in the American Midwest, and the chain maintains its headquarters in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The store, known for its memorable jingle, bright green signage, and wide range of unexpected tool finds, was founded in 1958 by John Menard as an attempt to finance his college degree. Unlike many multi-state chains, Menards remains a family-owned enterprise, with John Menard owning the majority of the company's shares.
These days, Menards is a multi-billion-dollar company that employs more than 40,000 workers at over 340 locations, allowing John Menard to become one of the 100 richest people on the planet. The company stocks a wide range of items, including everything from must-have home mechanic tools to appliances, outdoor decor, and more. If you're interested in learning more about the Menards company history, stick around. Here's how Menards got started.
Menards started as simple construction company
As mentioned, Menards has its roots in 1958, when John Menard started a company as a way to finance his university studies. However, back then, Menards looked a lot different than it does today. During the summer of 1958, John Menard gained some introductory experience in the pole building industry. He used that knowledge to open his own company, erecting post-frame buildings while working nights at a movie theater.
Throughout the next few years, Menard's small-scale construction company continued to grow and expand. After graduating from college, John Menard began devoting more time and energy to the business and eventually opened an office and shop for the company in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Around this time, Menard began experiencing an influx of customers asking about building supplies and lumber, and he saw an opportunity to capitalize on the public's need for these materials. Menard opened Menard Cashway Lumber, the precursor to the Menards chain, in 1964, and began selling construction and building materials to the general public. The rest, as they say, is history.
Menards now stocks a range of tools for homeowners, lumber, various tools for different trades, and much more. The company has grown into a multi-state presence, with locations across the Midwest, and it's a popular destination for both DIYers and professionals after quality products from a family-owned brand.