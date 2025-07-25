Who Owns Menards And How Did The Company Get Started?

We live in a time with unparalleled access to goods and services. Not only is there a seemingly infinite number of online stores that will ship products straight to your doorstep, but there are also numerous brick-and-mortar retail locations for those who prefer an in-person shopping experience. This applies to basically every type of business and product you can imagine, including products like tools, hardware, and home improvement supplies. Big names like Lowe's and Home Depot may get a lot of the attention when it comes to these types of goods and services. However, various others exist, one of which is Menards.

Menards stores are located primarily in the American Midwest, and the chain maintains its headquarters in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The store, known for its memorable jingle, bright green signage, and wide range of unexpected tool finds, was founded in 1958 by John Menard as an attempt to finance his college degree. Unlike many multi-state chains, Menards remains a family-owned enterprise, with John Menard owning the majority of the company's shares.

These days, Menards is a multi-billion-dollar company that employs more than 40,000 workers at over 340 locations, allowing John Menard to become one of the 100 richest people on the planet. The company stocks a wide range of items, including everything from must-have home mechanic tools to appliances, outdoor decor, and more. If you're interested in learning more about the Menards company history, stick around. Here's how Menards got started.